San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder/defender Tatum Wynalda to a short-term injury replacement contract through the 2026 NWSL season.

"Tatum has been a great addition to our team and has contributed in meaningful ways to the success this season," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She has stepped up and proven she can compete at a high level in this league. We're excited to continue supporting her development this season."

Wynalda signed a short-term injury replacement contract through April at the start of the 2026 season and made her professional debut on March 14. She has since appeared in eight matches for San Diego. In the Wave's 2-2 draw at Houston Dash on May 20, Wynalda initiated the stoppage-time equalizer with a long ball over the top that found Perle Morroni who combined with Gia Corley before Trinity Byars finished the rebound to secure the equalizer on the road.

A Southern California native, Wynalda recently graduated from Pepperdine University, where she recorded 23 goals and 17 assists in 79 career appearances for the Waves. As a senior, she posted a career-high 10 assists while helping Pepperdine win back-to-back West Coast Conference championships in 2024 and 2025. Wynalda earned All-WCC Second Team honors in 2022, 2023 and 2024 before being named to the All-WCC First Team in 2025.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs midfielder/defender Tatum Wynalda to a short-term injury replacement contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Tatum Wynalda

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Height: 5-5

Birthdate: Oct. 19, 2004

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Citizenship: United States







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