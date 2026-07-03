Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Seattle Reign FC's road match against the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday, July 4 has been moved to 4:30 p.m. PT. The match, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on ION, will now stream live domestically on NWSL+.

Today's pre-match press conference with Head Coach Laura Harvey and forward Mia Fishel has also shifted and will now begin at 1:00 p.m. PT, instead of its originally scheduled 5:30 p.m. PT start.

The kickoff adjustment was made in accordance with the NWSL's heat-safety policy due to forecasted high temperatures at match time. The league will continue to monitor conditions before and throughout the match to help ensure a safe playing environment for players, staff and fans.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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