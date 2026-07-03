Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

The Story:

The Pride returns to action after a month without matches, having last played on May 29 in a 3-1 home win over Bay FC.

The Pride and Angel City FC meet for the second time this season after a dramatic 2-1 Orlando victory earlier this year. Haley McCutcheon delivered a brace, including a stoppage-time winner in the 90+8 minute to secure all three points and end Angel City's unbeaten start to the campaign. Historically, the Pride hold a 5-2-2 advantage in the series and have gone 3-1-0 on the road in Los Angeles.

Orlando's attack continues to deliver in 2026. The Pride have found the back of the net in 11 of their first 12 matches this season-more than any other team in the NWSL-and enter the match on an eight-game scoring streak, one shy of the club record. With 18 goals so far, Orlando sits tied for the third-highest scoring mark in the league.

Friday's contest marks the first of six matches for the Pride in the month of July, which is the most they will have in a month this season.

Quote of the Week:

"Yeah, it was a well-needed break. Leading up into the break, we had a pretty long time on the roads, going from Boston to Denver to then San Diego, but what was most pleasing is how we ended the period of the season, with two wins, and it's allowed us with the break to reset, feel re-energized, and go after this next period of the season, feeling confident and ready to go and compete."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 3, Bay FC 1 (5/29/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda (2), Cori Dyke; Caroline Conti

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Angel City's Last Match: Anglel City FC 1, North Carolina Courage 2 (5/31/26, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Maiara; Evelyn Ijeh, Manak Matsukubo

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current

Date & Time: Friday, July 10, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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