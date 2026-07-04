Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, DC - The Washington Spirit returned to action with a thrilling 2-1 home win over the Houston Dash thanks to two goals from forward Trinity Rodman. Despite high temperatures, Spirit fans showed out in full force at Audi Field as the home side delivered a stoppage time winner to take all three points.

The Spirit's first threat in the attack came in the 20th minute when forward Sofia Cantore sent a cross into the center of the box for midfielder Leicy Santos whose one-timer went high over the crossbar. Just 12 minutes later, Rodman was fouled in the Dash box, earning a penalty kick for Washington. Forward Rosemonde Kouassi stepped up to take the shot and was saved to her lower left side by Dash keeper Jane Campbell.

Despite a dominant first half where Washington outshot Houston 8-2, including two from each of Rodman, Kouassi and Leicy Santos, the teams went into the locker rooms level at zero.

The breakthrough for the Spirit arrived shortly into the second half, as Santos found Rodman up front with a highlight ball over top before Rodman fired the ball past Campbell and into the back of the net to put the Spirit up 1-0 in the 50th minute. Washington kept the high-pressure attack going, adding another ten shots to the Dash's four in the second half. The Spirit created several opportunities, but the lead remained at 1-0.

Midfielder Deborah Abiodun entered the match in the 62nd minute, making her first appearance in over three months as she returned from injury. Washington managed four more shots over the following 20 minutes, including a header from defender Tara Rudd that forced a diving save from Campbell.

In the waning minutes of the match, Houston found an equalizer. Forward Kate Faasse slotted in an equalizer in the 89th minute to level the match at one apiece. The Spirit refused to settle for a point, however, as the home side pushed forward during stoppage time and Rodman fired a ball along the ground in the fourth added minute from just outside the box that made it past the keeper and sealed the Spirit's 2-1 victory. The win helped the Spirit jump into second place on the NWSL table to kick off the second half of the season.

Next up, the Spirit will head south to take on the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, July 11. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EDT and air on ION.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Date: Friday, July 3, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT

Weather: Mostly clear, low-90s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara Rudd; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé (14 - Gabrielle Carle, 62'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 12 - Andi Sullivan (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 62'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 70'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sara Wojdelko; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 24 - Esme Morgan; 26 - Paige Metayer; 35 - Madison Haugen

HOU: 1 - Jane Campbell; 27 - Lisa Boattin (2 - Allysha Chapman, 84'); 4 - Leah Klenke; 14 - Paige Nielsen (10 - Malia Berkely, 46'); 15 - Avery Patterson; 17 - Sarah Puntigam (9 - Clarissa Larisey, 62'); 22 - Kat Rader (13 - Sophie Schmidt, 70'); 24 - Danielle Colaprico; 19 - Maggie Graham; 12 - Kiki Van Zanten (23 - Kate Faasse, 46'); 30 - Linda Ullmark

Unused Substitutes: 40 - Caroline DeLisle; 6 - Messiah Bright; 8 - Natalie Bain; 18 - Cate Hardin

Stats Summary: WAS / HOU

Shots: 18 / 6

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 6

Offsides: 0 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Avery Patterson - 33' - Yellow Card

WAS - Deborah Abiodun - 65' - Yellow Card

HOU - Sophie Schmidt - 87' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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