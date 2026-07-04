Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, DC - The Washington Spirit returned to action with a thrilling 2-1 home win over the Houston Dash thanks to two goals from forward Trinity Rodman. Despite high temperatures, Spirit fans showed out in full force at Audi Field as the home side delivered a stoppage time winner to take all three points.
The Spirit's first threat in the attack came in the 20th minute when forward Sofia Cantore sent a cross into the center of the box for midfielder Leicy Santos whose one-timer went high over the crossbar. Just 12 minutes later, Rodman was fouled in the Dash box, earning a penalty kick for Washington. Forward Rosemonde Kouassi stepped up to take the shot and was saved to her lower left side by Dash keeper Jane Campbell.
Despite a dominant first half where Washington outshot Houston 8-2, including two from each of Rodman, Kouassi and Leicy Santos, the teams went into the locker rooms level at zero.
The breakthrough for the Spirit arrived shortly into the second half, as Santos found Rodman up front with a highlight ball over top before Rodman fired the ball past Campbell and into the back of the net to put the Spirit up 1-0 in the 50th minute. Washington kept the high-pressure attack going, adding another ten shots to the Dash's four in the second half. The Spirit created several opportunities, but the lead remained at 1-0.
Midfielder Deborah Abiodun entered the match in the 62nd minute, making her first appearance in over three months as she returned from injury. Washington managed four more shots over the following 20 minutes, including a header from defender Tara Rudd that forced a diving save from Campbell.
In the waning minutes of the match, Houston found an equalizer. Forward Kate Faasse slotted in an equalizer in the 89th minute to level the match at one apiece. The Spirit refused to settle for a point, however, as the home side pushed forward during stoppage time and Rodman fired a ball along the ground in the fourth added minute from just outside the box that made it past the keeper and sealed the Spirit's 2-1 victory. The win helped the Spirit jump into second place on the NWSL table to kick off the second half of the season.
Next up, the Spirit will head south to take on the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, July 11. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EDT and air on ION.
-NWSL Match Report-
Match: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash
Date: Friday, July 3, 2025
Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT
Weather: Mostly clear, low-90s
Lineups:
WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara Rudd; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé (14 - Gabrielle Carle, 62'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 12 - Andi Sullivan (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 62'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 70'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi
Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sara Wojdelko; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 24 - Esme Morgan; 26 - Paige Metayer; 35 - Madison Haugen
HOU: 1 - Jane Campbell; 27 - Lisa Boattin (2 - Allysha Chapman, 84'); 4 - Leah Klenke; 14 - Paige Nielsen (10 - Malia Berkely, 46'); 15 - Avery Patterson; 17 - Sarah Puntigam (9 - Clarissa Larisey, 62'); 22 - Kat Rader (13 - Sophie Schmidt, 70'); 24 - Danielle Colaprico; 19 - Maggie Graham; 12 - Kiki Van Zanten (23 - Kate Faasse, 46'); 30 - Linda Ullmark
Unused Substitutes: 40 - Caroline DeLisle; 6 - Messiah Bright; 8 - Natalie Bain; 18 - Cate Hardin
Stats Summary: WAS / HOU
Shots: 18 / 6
Shots on Goal: 6 / 3
Saves: 2 / 4
Fouls: 9 / 6
Offsides: 0 / 3
Misconduct Summary:
HOU - Avery Patterson - 33' - Yellow Card
WAS - Deborah Abiodun - 65' - Yellow Card
HOU - Sophie Schmidt - 87' - Yellow Card
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup - Denver Summit FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Orlando Pride in First Contest After Break - Angel City FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans - Denver Summit FC
- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Rally Falls Short in D.C. - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: a Look at the Pride's Starters and Bench as They Face Angel City FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City - Denver Summit FC
- Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Returns to Regular Season Action against League-Leading San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace
- Washington Spirit Carries Midseason Momentum into Second-Half Return at Audi Field
- Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update
- Soccer Operations Structure Update
- Washington Spirit Announces Special Ticket Offers for Second Half of Season