Washington Spirit Midfielder Monique Ngock Named to Cameroon Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Monique Ngock has been called up to the Cameroon Women's National Team for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Cameroonian Football Federation announced recently. Ngock and the Indomitable Lionesses will compete in Group D. Should the side advance out of the group stage, it would play in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, August 9. Ngock will join the Spirit following the conclusion of Cameroon's run at the tournament.

Ngock has competed for her native Cameroon at the senior international level since 2022. At just 17 years old, Ngock was part of Cameroon's quarterfinal performance at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Ngock and the Indomitable Lionesses will look to win the tournament for the first time in federation history this summer, having finished as the runner-up three times before. Cameroon has reached at least the semifinal round in ten of the first 13 editions of the tournament.

Cameroon's Group D Schedule:

vs Mali | Wednesday, July 29 at 4 p.m. EDT (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca)

vs Ghana | Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m. EDT (Moulay Rachid Stadium, Casablanca)

vs Cape Verde | Thursday, August 6 at 4 p.m. EDT (Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026

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