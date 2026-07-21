Washington Spirit Signs Burkinabé Defender Alimata Bélem

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Burkina Faso national Alimata Bélem to a four-year contract through the 2029 season, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Bélem's former club SD Eibar of Spain's top-flight Liga F. The defender will remain with SD Eibar on loan through the end of the 2026 calendar year before joining the Spirit for preseason next January.

"It is with immense pride and great enthusiasm that I join the Washington Spirit," said Bélem. "I want to thank the leadership, the staff and everyone who placed their trust in me. This signing marks an important new step in my career. I am aware of the responsibilities ahead of me, and I am committed to giving my very best, both on and off the field, in order to contribute to the club's ambitions. May this adventure be filled with hard work, progress and great victories. Thank you, and see you soon!"

Bélem appeared in 29 league matches for top-flight SD Eibar this past season, starting all 29. The defender played over 2,500 minutes on the side's back line. Prior to spending the 2025-26 season with Eibar, Bélem competed with DUX Logroño for two seasons, helping the side earn promotion to Liga F in her final year with the club.

"Alimata has shown great potential playing at a high level in Liga F and we look forward to helping her develop her game even more with experience," said Spirit Sporting Director James Hocken. "We're excited to welcome her to the club at the start of next season."

Originally from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital city, Bélem has competed for her country at the senior international level since 2019, making her debut at just 15 years old. The defender was part of Burkina Faso's historic 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations squad and will compete with the Lady Stallions at this summer's tournament in Morocco as well.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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