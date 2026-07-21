Chicago Stars FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Placed on Season-Ending-Injury List
Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been placed on the NWSL season-ending-injury list after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left leg. Huitema will undergo surgery and begin her recovery process.
Huitema sustained the injury during the Chicago Stars' match against Angel City FC on July 18.
The Chicago Stars wish Jordyn a speedy recovery with full support from the club and look forward to her return to the pitch.
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