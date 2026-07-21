Chicago Stars FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Placed on Season-Ending-Injury List

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been placed on the NWSL season-ending-injury list after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left leg. Huitema will undergo surgery and begin her recovery process.

Huitema sustained the injury during the Chicago Stars' match against Angel City FC on July 18.

The Chicago Stars wish Jordyn a speedy recovery with full support from the club and look forward to her return to the pitch.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.