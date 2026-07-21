Bay FC Appoints Shannon Mac Millan as Director of Youth

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC today announced the hiring of Shannon Mac Millan as the club's Director of Youth, where she will oversee the strategic direction and growth of the club's youth development initiatives while helping establish a clear pathway for aspiring players throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

One of the most accomplished players in U.S. Soccer history, Mac Millan brings decades of experience as a player, coach and youth development leader. She will be responsible for shaping Bay FC's youth philosophy, supporting coaching education, fostering relationships throughout the local soccer community and creating an environment that reflects the club's commitment to developing both players and people.

"One of the things we've talked about since I arrived is building a club where development is part of everything we do," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "Shannon brings incredible experience, credibility and a genuine passion for helping young players reach their potential. I'm excited to work alongside her to create an environment where our future talent can flourish and where young players can see a pathway to the professional game."

"The addition of Shannon Mac Millan represents another important step in realizing our long-term vision for Bay FC," said Bay Collective CEO Kay Cossington. "We are committed to creating a best-in-class development pathway that identifies, supports and inspires young players. Shannon's legacy in the sport speaks for itself, but equally important is her passion for mentoring the next generation. We're excited for the impact she'll have on our players, our coaches and the future of football in the Bay Area."

Mac Millan enjoyed a decorated international career with the U.S. Women's National Team, earning 176 caps and helping the United States win the 1996 Olympic gold medal, the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2004 Olympic gold medal. Her individual accolades include MAC Herrmann Trophy (1995), Honda Sports Award (1995) and the U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year (1995). A dynamic midfielder and forward, she scored 60 international goals during her career and was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2016.

Following her playing career, Mac Millan has dedicated herself to coaching and youth development, working with players across all age groups while advocating for opportunities that help young athletes reach their full potential.

"I'm thrilled to join Bay FC at such an exciting time for the club," said Mac Millan. "Developing the next generation is something I'm deeply passionate about, and I believe in creating a pathway that not only identifies top young talent but gives those players the support and guidance to grow into successful professional athletes. I'm excited to get started and help build something truly meaningful for the future of the club."

Mac Millan's appointment reinforces Bay FC's long-term commitment to growing the game in the Bay Area and establishing a best-in-class player development pathway that connects the nation's talent with the highest levels of women's soccer.







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