Utah Royals FC Extends Defender Miyabi Moriya Through 2028

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the extension of defender Miyabi through the 2028 NWSL season.

The Japanese international joined Royalty in 2026 as a free agent after spending her initial NWSL season with Angel City FC in 2025, scoring one goal and providing two assists for the team.

Before making the transition to the NWSL, Miyabi played for INAC Kobe Leonessa in Japan, making her WE League debut in September of 2021, after starting her professional career in 2015. The defender scored eight goals in 118 match appearances for INAC Kobe Leonessa, helping lift the club to win the WE League title for the first time ever in the 2022 season. During her third season in 2023, Miyabi was awarded the WE League Most Valuable Player and was also named to the 2023 WE League Best XI, scoring three goals in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 season.

Miyabi has also boasted an impressive career with the Japanese International Team. Representing Japan on the 23-player squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, making her World Cup debut in Japan's 2-0 win in the second round over Costa Rica. She was later selected to represent her country as a part of the roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Throughout the eight matches Miyabi has played with URFC, she has integrated into the club seamlessly, using her precision passing and high soccer IQ to help lift the club to its 10 game unbeaten streak. As the Royals look to continue its momentum, having Miyabi under contract through 2028 will be instrumental in the clubs continued growth and long-term success.

URFC returns to NWSL action on Sunday July 5, looking to continue its unbeaten streak by hitting the road to take on the Chicago Stars at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Kickoff is slated for 3 PM MT and will be streaming on CBS Sports and locally on KMYU.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026

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