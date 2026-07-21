San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC defender Trinity Armstrong

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC defender Trinity Armstrong(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today defender Trinity Armstrong will be placed on the season-ending injury list for the 2026 NWSL season.

"Our hearts are with Trinity in this difficult time," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She will have the full support from this team and entire organization as she navigates her recovery."

Armstrong played in two matches this year, following her first professional season in 2025 where made 23 appearances (18 starts), recording two assists and one goal including a stoppage-time game-winner, the youngest player to do so.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026

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