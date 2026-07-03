Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that they have extended midfielder Meg Boade through the end of the 2026 season. Boade, a native of Lone Tree, Colorado and a graduate of Valor Christian High School, originally signed in February after impressing during preseason.

"Meg has been an outstanding asset in her three months with the club and we could not be more excited to continue this journey with her in Denver," said Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson. "Her energy and work ethic have made an immediate impact, and we are confident her continued presence will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization."

Boade, 24, joined Summit FC after spending time with the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC in 2025. She played collegiately at Northwestern, helping the Wildcats match the best finish in program history in 2022 after starting all 23 matches and ranking second on the team in goals scored (7). The following season (2023), she set the program's single-season assist record with 14.







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