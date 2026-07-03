Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC have announced the transfer of Danish international player Janni Thomsen to London City Lionesses for an undisclosed fee. Utah Royals FC thanks Thomsen for her service and dedication to the club and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Thomsen arrived in Utah from Vålerenga Fotball Damer, during the beginning of the 2025 season logging 2,545 minutes and 3 goals in 37 matches played with the Royals. She capped off her inaugural season in the NWSL with a selection to September's Best XI after scoring her first two NWSL goals in back-to-back games.

Thomsen made her debut for the Utah Royals on March 13 coming off the bench for injured captain Paige Cronin in the 34th minute as a right back. The Danish defender was one of two players who featured in all 26 matches during the 2025 NWSL season and ended her first year with 3 NWSL goals. Her versatility, reliability, and dynamism played a critical role for Utah Royals FC as she was asked to fill in as a winger and midfielder throughout the season.

Thomsen scored her NWSL first goal with the club back on September 19, 2025, scoring from the edge of the box in a 3-2 home victory Racing Louisville in the 38' minute. The Danish defender maintained her goal scoring form against Bay FC, scoring the game-winning goal in the very next match.

Thomsen has featured in 9 matches during the Royals current 10 game 2026 unbeaten run, starting in 8 games as both a right back and left back and playing a critical role in the Royals' exceptional defensive record in 2026. As a team, the Royals have conceded just 10 goals to start the season and combined with the 18 goals scored by eight different players, Utah sits in second place with a game in hand.

Thomsen leaves Utah with 56 senior international caps and 11 goals after making her senior international debut. She made her senior international debut for Denmark in a 2-1 loss to Norway. Against Belgium on March 10, 2020, Thomsen scored the second goal and assisted the third as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Belgians. More recently, Thomsen scored the game winner for Denmark in a 2-1 victory over Sweden in FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying on April 14, 2026.

A MESSAGE FROM JANNI

Thank you to the Utah Royals for giving me the opportunity to play in the United States. It has been a great challenge, and I have learned so much during my time here. I will miss waking up and seeing the sun rise over the mountains.

To my teammates and the staff, thank you for welcoming me from day one and for all the memories we have shared. I have learned so much from each of you, and I am grateful for the friendships and experiences that will stay with me long after football.

To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You stood by us through every high and low, and I am so grateful to have worn the Royals badge and represented this incredible community.

As I close this chapter, I am excited to begin a new one; one where I can live closer to family, Elise and my son, and support them as we build our family together.

I will be cheering you on from afar.

Thank you, Utah

Janni







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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