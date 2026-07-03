Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Nahikari García on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that midfielder Nahikari García has sustained an ACL tear in her left knee and will be placed on the season-ending injury (SEI) list.

"Nahikari is in all of our thoughts, and this team and entire organization is behind her as she navigates her recovery," Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing said. "Our primary focus is getting her the best medical care and surrounding her with the support she needs during this recovery. Her work ethic and resolve will see her through this process and we look forward to welcoming her back to the pitch when that time comes."

A Spanish international, García joined Denver Summit FC in September 2025 as the club's first international, playing with Nottingham Forest Women FC on loan until January. She arrived in Denver after two seasons with Athletic Club Femenina (Liga F), where she scored 12 goals across all competitions. She previously starred for Real Madrid Femenino and Real Sociedad Femenino, becoming Real Sociedad's all-time leading scorer and helping the club to its first Copa de la Reina title in 2019 with the match-winning goal in the final.

Internationally, García debuted for Spain's senior team in 2018 and represented her country at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She captained Spain's youth national teams at multiple levels and earned the Golden Boot at the 2013 UEFA Women's U-17 Championship.







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