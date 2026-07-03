San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Gotham FC on Saturday, July 4 in the Club's first match following the NWSL summer break. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on ION.

San Diego and Gotham FC have met nine times across all NWSL competitions, with the Wave holding a 6-2-1 all-time record while outscoring Gotham 14-6. The most recent meeting between the two sides came on Sept. 12, 2025, when Gotham earned a 2-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium with goals from Esther González and Jaedyn Shaw.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Saturday's match following a 2-0 victory over Chicago Stars FC on May 31 at Martin Stadium to close out the first half of the season. San Diego opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Lia Godfrey found Dudinha on the left wing, allowing the forward to finish for her fifth goal of the season. The Wave doubled its lead deep into stoppage time when Gia Corley flicked a pass into the path of Trinity Byars, who settled the ball and struck a half-volley into the back of the net to secure the Club's third clean sheet of the year.

In Gotham's last match, the team earned a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash on May 31. Rookie forward Jordynn Dudley scored the lone goal of the match after receiving a long pass from Tierna Davidson and driving inside before firing a shot into the top corner. The victory extended Gotham's unbeaten streak to six consecutive league matches while securing the Club's league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season.

Gotham FC is coming off the Club's first NWSL Challenge Cup title after beating the Kansas City Current 2-0 on June 26. González converted a first-half penalty before Dudley added secured the win with a goal in the 79th minute.

Players to Watch:

Lia Godfrey has continued to make an impact in her rookie campaign, recording a goal contribution in each of her last three regular-season appearances. Godfrey assisted Dudinha's goal in San Diego's last match against Chicago and enters the second half of the season leading all NWSL rookies with three assists.

For Gotham, rookie forward Jordynn Dudley has emerged as a key contributor in the attack, recording two goals and two assists in regular-season play. Dudley scored the game-winning goal in Gotham's final regular-season match before the break and added a goal in the Club's 2-0 Challenge Cup Final victory over Kansas City.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will host Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 4. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on ION.







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