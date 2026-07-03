The Assist: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC - July 3, 2026
Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m. ET
Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
The Story:
The Pride returns to action after a month away from matches, having last played on May 29 in a 3-1 win over Bay FC at home.
The Pride and Angel City FC meet for the second time this season after a dramatic 2-1 Orlando victory earlier this year. Haley McCutcheon delivered a brace, including a stoppage-time winner in the 90+8 minute to secure all three points and end Angel City's unbeaten start to the campaign. Historically, the Pride hold a 5-2-2 advantage in the series and have gone 3-1-0 on the road in Los Angeles.
Orlando's attack continues to deliver in 2026. The Pride have found the back of the net in 11 of their first 12 matches this season-more than any other team in the NWSL-and enter the match on an eight-game scoring streak, one shy of the club record. With 18 goals so far, Orlando sits tied for the third-highest scoring mark in the league.
Friday's contest marks the first of six matches for the Pride in the month of July, which is the most they will have in a month this season. Quote of the Week:
"It was a well-needed break. Leading up into the break, we had a pretty long time on the roads, going from Boston to Denver to then San Diego, but what was most pleasing is how we ended the period of the season, with two wins, and it's allowed us with the break to reset, feel re-energized and go after this next period of the season, feeling confident and ready to go and compete."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 3, Bay FC 1 (5/29/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda (2), Cori Dyke; Caroline Conti
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Angel City's Last Match: Angel City FC 1, North Carolina Courage 2 (5/31/26, BMO Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Maiara; Evelyn Ijeh, Manak Matsukubo
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current
Date & Time: Friday, July 10, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC - July 3, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Return to League Play on Friday against Washington Spirit - Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Nahikari García on Season-Ending Injury List - Denver Summit FC
- NC Courage Host Seattle Reign for Supergirl Night - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Reign FC Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen Departs Club to Pursue First Team Manager Role with Dallas Trinity FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Pride Head West to Open Second Half of Season against Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Angel City FC Defender Savy King Nominated for an ESPY - Angel City FC
- Washington Spirit Carries Midseason Momentum into Second-Half Return at Audi Field - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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