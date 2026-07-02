Seattle Reign FC Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen Departs Club to Pursue First Team Manager Role with Dallas Trinity FC
Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that Assistant Coach Lee Nguyen has departed the club to accept the role of First Team Manager and Technical Director with Dallas Trinity FC of the Gainbridge Super League, returning to his hometown to begin the next chapter of his coaching career.
Nguyen joined Seattle ahead of the 2025 NWSL season and played an important role on Head Coach Laura Harvey's staff as the Reign returned to the NWSL Playoffs with a fifth-place finish in the regular season. During his first full season with the club, Nguyen helped Seattle improve by 16 points from the 2024 campaign while integrating a mix of veteran leaders and emerging talent.
Nguyen departs Seattle after six seasons coaching in the NWSL, previously serving as an assistant coach with Angel City FC, the Kansas City Current and the Washington Spirit, where he helped the club win the 2021 NWSL Championship.
Prior to transitioning into coaching, Nguyen enjoyed a distinguished 17-year professional playing career, making more than 250 Major League Soccer appearances across three clubs while earning nine caps with the United States Men's National Team. His playing career also included stops in the Netherlands, Denmark and Vietnam.
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