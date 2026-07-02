Angel City FC Defender Savy King Nominated for an ESPY
Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City Football Club defender Savy King has been nominated for Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPY Awards, recognizing one of the most inspiring returns in sports.
King's nomination comes after an extraordinary journey back to the pitch following a cardiac event during an NWSL match in May 2025. Less than a year later, she made her emotional return to competition in Angel City's 2026 home opener, marking a powerful milestone for both the defender and the club.
Voting for the Best Comeback Athlete award is open now. Vote for Savy King. Voting closes July 15.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026
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- Angel City FC Defender Savy King Nominated for an ESPY - Angel City FC
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