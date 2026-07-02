Washington Spirit Carries Midseason Momentum into Second-Half Return at Audi Field

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit returns to Audi Field on Friday, July 3 against the Houston Dash to open the second half of the 2026 NWSL season filled with upgraded theme nights, ticket offers and fan experiences. This comes off a widely successful first half of the season both on the pitch, in the stands and around the nation.

With 10 home matches in the second half, Audi Field is the place to be this year. The Spirit sold out three of its first five home matches and every weekend home game so far, and the May 30 sellout was announced 11 days before kickoff, the earliest the club has ever sold out a match at Audi Field. Washington has already matched its single-season club record for sellouts, set in 2024 and 2025, with four months of home matches still to play. Since the club-record crowd of 19,897 on June 15, 2024, the Spirit has now sold out nine matches in under two calendar years.

The record crowds have had plenty to cheer for. Washington sits fourth in the table with 21 points on a 6-2-3 record, despite having played at least two fewer matches than most of the league. The Spirit went unbeaten for eight straight matches from March 13 to May 15, more than two months without a loss, and did not concede a single goal across the entire month of April.

The first half also put the Spirit in the middle of some of the sport's biggest moments. The club was a part of a league record-setting crowd in Denver on March 28, competed in the Concacaf W Champions Cup in May, and will take part in the Queens Classic at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, in July. Audi Field will also host the 2026 NWSL Championship later this year, bringing the NWSL's biggest event to Washington D.C.

"We set out this year to make every match at Audi Field feel like something our fans don't want to miss, and the community has answered," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "We've already set many records in 2026 and know the second half of the season will bring even more. We are always trying to elevate the matchday experience for our fans. We believe we have something for everyone to take part in throughout the second half of the season as they cheer on our team to chase the Shield and a NWSL Championship"

Ten home matches remain, and the Spirit has tied much of the schedule to theme nights and special ticket offers built around the community.

July 3 - In Spirit of Service Night, recognizing military members and first responders.

Through a special ticket package, the Spirit will donate a ticket to a veteran through Vet Tix for every special offer package sold

The match will feature a halftime laser show and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day weekend

July 26 - Her Voice, Our Spirit: Women's Empowerment Night

Celebrating the women who empower others through unique storytelling and fan moments, focused on empowering women through skill gaps, the growth of the NWSL and women's soccer in Washington D.C.

August 2 - Cancer Awareness Day

The Spirit brings awareness to cancer and cancer prevention.

August 8 - Spirit Worldwide: Culture Night

Celebrate the diversity of the Spirit players and fanbase with our around-the-world culture night

Washington D.C. native Jason Cerda will perform his hit song "Golazo" at halftime, a global anthem built for stadiums, fans, and unforgettable moments all summer long. Watch the music video, featuring the Spirit here.

August 23: Love is Loud: Pride Match

The Spirit's annual Pride Match returns as we celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, featuring a special foam flag giveaway

August 30: Spirit x Nationals Sweatshirt Night & More

In collaboration with the Washington Nationals, fans can purchase packages that include an exclusive Spirit x Nationals co-branded sweatshirt, available only through this offer.

September 13 - Spirit x Paws Day, presented by IAMS

The Spirit will welcome four-legged fans to Audi Field for a dog-friendly matchday presented by IAMS. Ticket packages include dog-friendly access to the stadium, a special dog collar, and the opportunity to add a commemorative ticket for pups available at checkout.

The match will feature a dog-themed halftime performance as well.

This match will also feature a special Fourth Wing Ticket Offer, to be announced soon.

September 26 - CVS Health Day & Spirit x Mystics Hat Night

Celebrating health and wellness with a t-shirt giveaway

The Spirit and the Washington Mystics will partner on an exclusive co-branded hat available with a special ticket purchase.

October 17 - District vs. Empire Rivalry Match

The Spirit takes on rival Gotham FC in a match that never disappoints

November 1 - Heart of Our City: Fan Appreciation Day

Celebrating the fans who make it all worthwhile. Join us as we celebrate you to close out the regular season!

For fans who want to get closer to the action, the club has announced a handful of upgraded premium experiences.

Spirit Starting XI - Get a backstage look at how it feels to be a Spirit star: from arrivals to post-match, experience a day at Audi Field as one of the players.

Spirit Sideline - Learn what it feels like to be a member of the Spirit Sporting staff for a day with this behind-the-scenes strategy experience.

Spirit Skills Camp - Put your skills to the test! Take to the pitch at Audi Field and join this one-hour training session with Spirit sporting staff.

The Spirit has had immense success with its "First Match on Us" program, giving those looking to attend their first Spirit match a complimentary ticket from the club, and will continue for DMV residents for the second half of the season. Find out more here.

Tickets for the July 3 match against the Houston Dash and the rest of the second half are available now at washingtonspirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026

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