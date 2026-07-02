NC Courage Host Seattle Reign for Supergirl Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Seattle Reign for Supergirl Night on Saturday, July 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets will be available here.

Saturday will be the first match of the 2026 edition of Courageously Cool Summer, featuring multiple ways for fans to stay cool during the North Carolina summers. More information on the program can be found here.

The Courage are currently seventh in the NWSL with 18 points and a 5W-3L-3D record, while the Reign are ranked 10th with 14 points and a 4W-5L-2D record.

Ashley Sanchez has been at the center of the Courage attack this season, scoring a team-leading seven goals. Evelyn Ijeh went into the midseason break in fine form, scoring in three straight matches.

Ryan Williams has been a creative force from right back with seventeen chances created and three assists.

The Courage added some midseason reinforcements this week with the signing of English international Erica Meg Parkinson. The midfielder joins the Courage as a free agent following the expiration of her contract in Europe and will be eligible to be rostered once the secondary transfer window opens on July 14.

For Seattle, Maddie Mercado and former Courage forward Brittany Ratcliffe have been the leading scorers with two goals each, accounting for four of the team's nine goals. Nerilia Mondesir and Sofia Huerta have acted as the primary creators for the Reign, with eleven chances created and two assists each.

The Seattle roster features a few familiar faces in Courage Country, including former Courage players Lynn Biyendolo, Angharad James-Turner, and Ratcliffe, as well as former UNC players Claudia Dickey, Maddie Dahlien, and Sam Meza.

The Seattle Reign are led by long-tenured Head Coach Laura Harvey, who is coaching her ninth season with the team. Harvey is the all-time league leader in regular season wins.

The Details

What They'll Wear:

Courage - Field: Venus Fly Trap (navy) - GK: Green

Reign - Field: Rise (white) - GK: Pink

2026 Records:

Courage - 5W-3L-3D (7th, 18 points)

Reign - 4W-5L-2D (10th, 14 points)

Courage v. Reign (Regular Season): 10W-6L-3D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-1 win, at Angel City

Reign - 2-1 loss, at Washington Spirit

Up Next:

The Courage remain at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Washington Spirit for Ring of Honor Induction ceremony and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.