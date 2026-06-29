Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 29-Juy 5

Published on June 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - After a successful opening three weeks that welcomed in more than 50,000 fans to watch World Cup matches at Shell Energy Stadium, HDFC announced the schedule for this week of Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, and The Dash House, as the FIFA World Cup 2026™ enters its fourth week.

Media interested in covering any day of Soccer Celebration throughout the tournament should RSVP with a member of the HDFC Communications Team. Season-long credentials will grant access to the venue, while single-day credentials will be provided to media members who need them. Additional media guidelines for paid ticketed events will be communicated ahead of time.

Please see below the overall hours of operation for Shell Energy Stadium and the Dash House this week:

Tuesday, June 30

Dash House - 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium - 6:00-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Dash House - 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Dash House - 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium's main event this week will be a live viewing of Mexico's Round of 32 match versus Ecuador (claim free tickets) on Tuesday, June 30. The official Mexico event is in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, the annual MexTour and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, while the U.S. event is presented by Jameson.

The Dash House festivities throughout the World Cup will feature Houston Dash player meet-and-greets, giveaways, a Soccer Post pop-up and an EA Gaming Lounge showcasing EA SPORTS FC™ 26. Fans can also enter to win a copy of EA SPORTS FC™ 26 and a national team jersey of their choice. Beyond Dash House, the club's FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebrations will include an open Houston Dash training session at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, as well as Perreo & Pilates on the Pitch, presented by College Ave.

Additionally, the Soccer Celebration Community Tour continues this week, with programming Monday through Friday at local parks across Houston, including youth soccer clinics from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Cascaritas (pick-up matches) from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Please see below for additional details on daily locations and programming breakdown.

Locations:

Monday - The Opportunity Center (6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081)

Tuesday - Wussow Park (500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060)

Wednesday - Freed Park (6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055)

Thursday - Eastwood Park (5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011)

Friday - Kirkwood South Park (10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089)

Programming Breakdown:

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 6-8

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 9-11

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Dedicated programming for Community Partners

5:00-7:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 12-14

7:00-9:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 15-17

For an overview and additional details of Soccer Celebration and Dash House, please visit the respective hyperlinks.

A daily breakdown of the schedule at each location can be found below.

Monday, June 29

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics The Opportunity Center

6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) The Opportunity Center

6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081

Tuesday, June 30

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Wussow Park

500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060

4:00-6:00 p.m. CT Germany vs. Paraguay live viewing Dash House

2500 Texas Ave Houston, TX

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Wussow Park

500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060

8:00 p.m. CT Mexico vs. Ecuador (Official FMF live viewing)

Shell Energy Stadium

FANS CLAIM FREE TICKETS

Wednesday, July 1

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Freed Park

6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055

4:00-6:00 p.m. CT

Scotland vs. Brazil

Dash House

2500 Texas Ave Houston, TX

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Freed Park

6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055

Thursday, July 2

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Eastwood Park

5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Eastwood Park

5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011

6:00-9:00 p.m. CT Croatia vs. Portugal live viewing

Dash House

2500 Texas Ave Houston, TX

Friday, July 3

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Kirkwood South Park

10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Kirkwood South Park

10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089

Saturday, July 4

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED

Sunday, July 5

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2026

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