Houston Dash Sign Serbian International Miljana Ivanović

Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of Serbian international Miljana Ivanović through the 2028 NWSL season. The 26-year-old forward joins the Dash following a transfer from Malmö FF in Sweden's Damallsvenskan.

"Miljana is a player who brings a blend of technical quality, competitiveness and versatility to our roster. She has competed in demanding environments throughout her career and we believe her mentality and experience will be valuable additions to our group as we navigate this season and look towards the future of the organization," Dash President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said.

Ivanović scored nine goals in 23 appearances for Malmö FF after joining the Swedish club in July 2025. Prior to her move to Sweden, the forward helped London City Lionesses earn promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League during the 2024/25 season.

Before joining London City Lionesses, Ivanović established herself as one of the top attacking players in Norway's Toppserien. She scored seven goals and added one assist in 12 appearances for LSK Kvinner during the 2024 season after recording two goals in 10 appearances for the club the previous year. The Serbian international also spent three seasons with Arna-Bjørnar, where she tallied 13 goals and seven assists across 52 appearances between 2021 and 2023.

Ivanović began her professional career in her native Serbia with FK Vojvodina before moving to Sweden in 2019 to join IFK Kalmar. Following her time with Kalmar, she returned to Serbia and joined ŽFK Mašinac prior to her move to Norway in 2021.

At the international level, Ivanović has represented Serbia since making her senior debut in 2019. The forward has earned 35 appearances for the national team and scored eight goals, while competing in UEFA Women's European Championship and FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaigns.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2026

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