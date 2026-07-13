Reign FC Earns 2-0 Victory over Portland at Lumen Field Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC celebrates a goal over the Portland Thorns

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC celebrates a goal over the Portland Thorns(Seattle Reign FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Reign FC (5-6-2, 17 points) earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Portland Thorns FC (8-4-3, 24 points) on Sunday afternoon in the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry, as the club returned to Lumen Field for the first time since May. Ryanne Brown, making her first start since the 2024 season, opened the scoring in the eighth minute off an assist from 18-year-old Ainsley McCammon, netting the first regular-season goal of her NWSL career. Maddie Mercado doubled Seattle's lead in the 43rd minute, heading home a cross from Sam Meza for her team-leading third goal of the season. Cassie Miller anchored the shutout with a career-high nine saves, helping Reign FC record its fourth clean sheet of the season and first since a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash on May 1.

Seattle now travels for a three-match road swing, beginning with a matchup against Gotham FC on Saturday, July 18 (9:00 a.m. PT / ABC).

MATCH NOTES

12 DIFFERENT XIS: Head Coach Laura Harvey has named 12 different starting XIs through the club's first 13 matches of the 2026 season. Today's lineup featured one change from last week's match at North Carolina, with Ryanne Brown replacing the injured Madison Curry.

DRAFT CLASS OF 2024: For the second time this season, Sam Meza assisted a Maddie Mercado goal. Both players were selected by Reign FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft, the league's final college draft. Meza was selected 17th overall, while Mercado was taken 27th overall.

SUMMER OF SOCCER: Today's crowd of 14,793 ranks as the fourth-highest attendance in club history and the third-highest regular-season attendance.

RYANNE BROWN: In her first start since July 7, 2024, Ryanne Brown gave Reign FC an early lead in the eighth minute with the first regular-season goal of her NWSL career. Brown becomes the sixth player in club history to score her first NWSL regular-season goal against Portland.

AINSLEY McCAMMON: Ainsley McCammon recorded her second assist of the season on Ryanne Brown's opening goal. Her first assist came against Racing Louisville FC on March 28, making her the youngest player in club history to record an assist at 18 years old.

MADDIE MERCADO: Mercado headed in Reign FC's second goal of the day, marking the fourth goal of her NWSL career. The 25-year-old now leads the team with three goals this season.

SAM MEZA: Sam Meza recorded her second assist of the season on Maddie Mercado's first-half goal. Both assists have come on Mercado goals, matching Meza's single-season career high set in 2025.

CASSIE MILLER: Marking her second consecutive start, Cassie Miller recorded a career-high nine saves to earn her first shutout since March 2024. Miller's last three NWSL shutouts have all come against Portland while playing for three different clubs - Seattle, Gotham FC and Kansas City.

SERIES: With today's result, Seattle holds a record of 17-18-10 against Portland across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (5-6-2, 17 points) begins another three-game road trip, starting with Gotham FC (7-3-3, 24 points) on Saturday, July 18 at Icahn Stadium (9:00 a.m. PT / ABC).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - Portland Thorns FC 0

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistants: Jennifer Garner, Seth Martin

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

VAR: Corbyn May

Attendance: 14,793

Weather: 67 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Ryanne Brown (Ainsley McCammon) 8'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Sam Meza) 43'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Sam Meza (caution) 56'

POR - Deyna Castellanos (caution) 88'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Cassie Miller; Sofia Huerta ©, Phoebe McClernon, Ryanne Brown (Emily Mason 78'), Jordyn Bugg; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 78'), Sally Menti (Nerilia Mondesir 65'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Holly Ward 65'), Maddie Dahlien (Brittany Ratcliffe 89'), Mia Fishel

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Emeri Adames, Jess Fishlock, Ruby Hladek

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 14

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 9

Portland Thorns FC - Mackenzie Arnold; Sam Hiatt ©, Marie Müller, Jayden Perry, M.A. Vignola; Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming, Mallie McKenzie (Renee Lyles 55'), Jennie Immethun (Cassandra Bogere 55'); Sophia Wilson, Pietra Tordin (Deyna Castellanos 86')

Substitutes not used: Morgan Messner, Reyna Reyes, Carolyn Calzada, Isabella Obaze, Maddie Padelski, Shae Harvey

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 4

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