Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a three-match road trip on Saturday, July 18, when they face Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on NWSL+.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Racing Louisville FC

WHEN:

Saturday, July 18 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL+ (LINK): Jamie Hersch and Merritt Mathias

Global Feed: Josh Eastern and Ricky Lopez-Espin

Houston earned its first point of the three-match road trip last weekend after rallying twice to force a 2-2 draw with Denver Summit FC. Forward Kat Rader scored her fifth goal of the season before midfielder Linda Ullmark netted the equalizer early in the second half for her first NWSL goal. Ullmark also added an assist and has now contributed to three goals (one goal, two assists) over her last three matches. Midfielder Maggie Graham earned an NWSL Player of the Week nomination after contributing to both goals, including her second assist of the season.

Rader's fifth goal of the campaign moved her into sole possession of the league lead among rookies and made her Houston's leading scorer with five goals. Houston's first-year players have combined for 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists) this season. The Dash have also scored league-high six equalizing goals this season, helping the club earn five points from losing positions, the second-highest total in the NWSL.

Fresh off Houston's memorable run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city, the Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24, to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol Night, presented by Verizon. The first fans to enter the stadium will receive a themed scarf as the club celebrates the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines Houston. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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