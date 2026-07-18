Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a three-match road trip on Saturday, July 18, when they face Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on NWSL+.
WHO:
Houston Dash at Racing Louisville FC
WHEN:
Saturday, July 18 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
NWSL+ (LINK): Jamie Hersch and Merritt Mathias
Global Feed: Josh Eastern and Ricky Lopez-Espin
Houston earned its first point of the three-match road trip last weekend after rallying twice to force a 2-2 draw with Denver Summit FC. Forward Kat Rader scored her fifth goal of the season before midfielder Linda Ullmark netted the equalizer early in the second half for her first NWSL goal. Ullmark also added an assist and has now contributed to three goals (one goal, two assists) over her last three matches. Midfielder Maggie Graham earned an NWSL Player of the Week nomination after contributing to both goals, including her second assist of the season.
Rader's fifth goal of the campaign moved her into sole possession of the league lead among rookies and made her Houston's leading scorer with five goals. Houston's first-year players have combined for 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists) this season. The Dash have also scored league-high six equalizing goals this season, helping the club earn five points from losing positions, the second-highest total in the NWSL.
Fresh off Houston's memorable run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city, the Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24, to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol Night, presented by Verizon. The first fans to enter the stadium will receive a themed scarf as the club celebrates the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines Houston. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
- NC Courage Travel to California for Match against Bay FC - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Back at PayPal Park for Saturday Matinee vs. North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18 - Denver Summit FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends Two-Match Home Stint against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Launches "Bringing Home the Bacon" Promotion for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Fans - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
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