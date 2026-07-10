San Diego Wave FC to Host Southern California Rivals Angel City FC on Saturday Night

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Angel City FC on Saturday, July 11 for Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on ION. Fans in attendance will also receive a beach towel giveaway while supplies last with tickets available for purchase here.

San Diego and Angel City have met 13 times across all competitions, with six matches ending in draws and both teams scoring in 10 of those meetings. The Wave snapped an eight-match winless run against Angel City with a 2-1 road victory earlier this season on May 9 at BMO Stadium. San Diego opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Dudinha before Angel City responded five minutes later with an equalizer from Emily Sams. Rookie Mimi Van Zanten secured the victory in the 81st minute, heading home the game-winning goal for the first goal of her professional career.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Saturday's match following a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC on July 4 at Snapdragon Stadium. Melanie Barcenas opened the scoring just before halftime after Kennedy Wesley played a direct ball to the feet of Barcenas, allowing the forward to turn and strike from distance. San Diego sealed the victory in stoppage time when Lia Godfrey slipped a through ball over the backline to Trinity Byars, who finished into an open net to secure the Club's fourth clean sheet of the season.

Angel City enters the match following a 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride on July 3. Maiara Niehues opened the scoring in the 36th minute after finishing a loose ball inside the penalty area before Sveindís Jónsdóttir doubled the lead in the 56th minute, winning possession before driving into the box and finishing low to secure the clean sheet.

Players to Watch:

Forward Trinity Byars has made an immediate impact off the bench for the Wave this season, scoring an NWSL-leading three goals as a substitute, including goals in each of her last two appearances. San Diego has scored six goals from substitutes this season, the most in the league, with Byars playing a key role in that success.

For Angel City, midfielder Maiara Niehues enters the match in strong form after scoring in three consecutive regular-season matches. Her goal against Orlando made her just the third player in club history to accomplish the feat.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will host Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 11. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on ION. Tickets are available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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