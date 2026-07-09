Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Named NWSL Player of the Week

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T and midfielder Leicy Santos earned Assist of the Week, presented by CVS Health for their standout performances in last Friday's 2-1 home win over the Houston Dash, the league announced today.

Rodman tallied her first brace of the season on Friday night, scoring twice in the second half to lead Washington to its seventh win in eight matches. For her first goal of the night, Rodman collected an impressive ball over the top from Santos and made a run into the box before finishing with a right-footed strike around the keeper. The star forward's match-winner late in second half stoppage time came on a left-footer from outside the box and extended her league record for most second half stoppage time winners amongst active players. This is the third time Rodman has been named the NWSL's top player of the week.

Santos' assist of Rodman's first goal in the 50th minute was her third on the season and ninth since joining the Spirit. The Colombian star collected the ball on the Washington end of the pitch to start a counterattack and fed Rodman with a beautiful lob over the Houston defense, allowing the forward to maintain her speed and run into the box uncovered before delivering the 1-0 lead. Santos is now top three on the team in both goals and assists so far this season.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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