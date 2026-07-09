Chicago Stars FC Acquires Midfielder Anna Gasper from Benfica

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the club has acquired German midfielder Anna Gasper from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Stars signed the midfielder through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with a mutual option for 2028.

"We're thrilled to add Anna's experience to our roster," said Chicago Stars FC President Karen Leetzow. "She brings a strong competitive mentality and a track record of success at some of Europe's top clubs. Beyond her accomplishments on the field, Anna is a person whose values align with what we want the Chicago Stars to represent. We're excited to welcome her to Chicago and look forward to seeing the impact she'll have on our team, our community, and our supporters."

Gasper joins the Stars after winning four consecutive league titles with Benfica in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino, the top women's league in Portugal, and competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League. With Benfica, Gasper has made 14 UWCL appearances and 28 league appearances since 2023. Her accolades in Portugal include the Taça de Portugal (2023-24), Taça da Liga (2022-23, 2023-24), and Supertaça de Portugal (2023), while her career total spans over 140 appearances with 16 goals.

"I'm really happy to join Chicago Stars FC and to start this new chapter in my career," said Gasper. "It's an honor to become part of this club and I'm already excited to get to know my teammates, the fans, and of course the amazing city. I can't wait to get to work and do everything possible to help the team reach its goals and compete at the highest level in the NWSL."

Gasper made her professional debut in 2013 with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. In her three seasons with the club, the midfielder recorded three goals in 41 league appearances and saw the pitch in five cup matches. In 2016, Gasper joined intra-league opponent Potsdam and played with them through 2020, making 67 league appearances and while scoring 11 goals.

After spending two seasons on loan to FC Altera Porta (2020-2021) and USC Landhaus Wien (2021-2022), Gasper joined Austria Wien for the 2022-2023 season. Across the first and second leagues in the Austrian ÖFB Frauenliga, Gasper scored 34 goals in 53 appearances.

Internationally, Gasper played for the Under-19 German Women's National Team from 2014-2016, making 12 appearances and scoring two goals before joining Benfica. In 2016, the midfielder earned her first senior German Women's National Team call-up.

Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







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