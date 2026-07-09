The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current - July 10, 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, July 10, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

The Story:

Recent meetings between Orlando and Kansas City have featured plenty of chances, even if the scorelines have stayed quiet. Two of the last three regular-season matchups have ended in scoreless draws, including one at Inter&Co Stadium in 2024. Across those two scoreless draws, the Pride fired 40 total shots and earned 16 corner kicks compared to the Current's five.

The Pride entered the summer break in strong form at Inter&Co Stadium, winning three of their last four regular-season home matches. During that stretch, Orlando scored eight goals while also recording a clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse is set to make her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions, becoming the fifth player to reach the milestone in Pride history. Quote of the Week:

"It is always a good match against [Kansas City Current], whether it is home or away. We are two teams that have been consistently at the top of the table, the last two Shield winners as well. We expect a competitive game with both teams going after it. Obviously they have new management and a couple of new players as well, but with their style of play and their principles it is very similar to what they have shown in the last couple of years."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Angel City 2, Orlando Pride 0 (7/4/26, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Maiara Niehues, SveindÍs Jónsdóttir

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Current's Last Match: Kansas City Current 3, Denver Summit FC 0 (7/3/26, DICK's Sporting Goods Park)

Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper (2), Temwa Chawinga

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Boston Legacy FC

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: NWSL+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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