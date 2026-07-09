Washington Spirit Signs Cameroonian Standout Monique Ngock

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Cameroonian midfielder Monique Ngock to a three-year contract through the 2028 season, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Ngock's former club FC Fleury 91 Coeur d'Essone of the French Première Ligue.

"With the Spirit, I know I can grow into the best version of myself as a player," said Ngock. "The impressive track record and culture created by the team and the staff has made the club a very attractive destination for me and I can't wait to get started."

This past season with Fleury 91, Ngock appeared in 19 Première Ligue matches, tallying two goals from the midfield to help the side finish in the league's top five. Prior to joining Fleury 91, Ngock played three seasons with Stade de Reims, making 41 starts for the club and helping the side earn promotion to the Première Ligue in her second season.

"Monique is a player with qualities very compatible with our roster and style of play," said Sporting Director James Hocken. "We look forward to her arrival in DC and strong development potential at the Spirit."

Originally from Mfou in southern Cameroon, Ngock has competed at the senior international level since 2022. At just 17 years old, Ngock was part of Cameroon's quarterfinal performance at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Ngock and the Indomitable Lionesses advanced to the knockout stage for the 11th time in federation history that year and have qualified for this upcoming summer's biannual tournament as well.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

Washington Spirit Signs Cameroonian Standout Monique Ngock - Washington Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.