AA Metals Named Official Aluminum Cup Supplier of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced a new partnership with AA Metals Inc. and AluCup Corp., naming the Orlando-based company the Official Aluminum Cup Supplier of the Club.

As part of the agreement, AluCup, a subsidiary brand of AA Metals Inc., will become the official upper back jersey partner of the Orlando Pride, with branding appearing on all Pride kits. The partnership will also introduce fully recyclable aluminum cups throughout Inter&Co Stadium, supporting the Club's ongoing sustainability efforts and enhancing the matchday experience for fans.

"As an Orlando-based company that has grown from a local startup into an industry leader, AA Metals represents the type of community-minded partner we're proud to align with," said Kelly Hyne, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Senior Vice President of Brand Alliances. "From AluCup's branding on Orlando Pride jerseys to the rollout of recyclable aluminum cups throughout Inter&Co Stadium, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and investing in the community we call home."

The introduction of aluminum cups throughout Inter&Co Stadium represents a significant step in the Club's sustainability initiatives. Unlike many traditional single-use beverage containers, aluminum is infinitely recyclable and can be repurposed repeatedly without losing quality, helping support long-term waste reduction efforts.

Founded by a first-generation immigrant, the company started out as a home-office startup with minimal savings. Today, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, it has grown into a major global sourcing leader for aluminum and steel markets. Through its AluCup brand, the company works with organizations across a variety of industries to provide reusable, customizable and recyclable alternatives to traditional drinkware.

"AA Metals has been in Orlando for 20 years and we consider Orlando our home," said Dr. Jack Cheng, Founder, President and CEO of AA Metals Inc. & AluCup Corp. "Our company has enjoyed tremendous growth in the last 20 years here in Orlando. It is a beautiful feeling to be able to give back to our community and support our hometown soccer teams. We are excited about our long-lasting partnership with Orlando City and the Orlando Pride."

For AA Metals, the partnership represents an opportunity to invest in the Orlando community where the company is headquartered while increasing awareness around the benefits of aluminum as a sustainable packaging solution. Through its collaboration with Orlando City and Orlando Pride, the company aims to encourage conversations around recyclability, reusability and responsible consumption while demonstrating how innovative materials can help organizations achieve their sustainability objectives.

The partnership further reflects the shared commitment of Orlando City, Orlando Pride and AA Metals to supporting initiatives that create lasting impact both inside and outside the stadium.

OVG Global Partnerships served as the sales agency of record for Orlando City and Orlando Pride, helping facilitate the partnership with AA Metals.







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