Gotham FC Heads to Utah to Wrap up Road Trip

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Gotham FC concludes its two-match West Coast road trip Friday night with a visit to Utah Royals FC at America First Field.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with Victory+ carrying the broadcast. Click here to access the NWSL hub on Victory+.

Gotham FC (6-3-3, 21 points) enters Friday looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to the San Diego Wave on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The defeat snapped Gotham's six-match unbeaten run in NWSL play dating back to April 4, though the club remains firmly in the playoff race, sitting seventh in the standings and level on points with sixth-place North Carolina while trailing third-place Washington by just three points.

Utah Royals FC (7-3-3, 24 points) also enters the match looking to respond after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the Chicago Stars on Sunday. The loss snapped the Royals' 10-match unbeaten streak, though Utah remains fourth in the NWSL standings and tied on points with Washington and Kansas City. Cloé Lacasse and former Gotham FC forward Cece Delzer each found the back of the net in Chicago before the Stars scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Friday marks the 12th all-time meeting between Gotham FC and the Utah Royals. Gotham holds a 4-5-2 record in the series and enters the contest unbeaten in its last four meetings with Utah dating back to September 2024. During that stretch, Gotham has outscored the Royals 8-1 while posting three clean sheets.

Following Friday's match, Gotham FC returns home to prepare for The Queens Classic, presented by CarMax, against the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, July 15, at Citi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN.

Key Points:

Gotham FC, coming off a loss to San Diego Wave on Saturday, has suffered just one regular season losing streak since the start of the 2024 season, dropping three straight matches from May to June 2025.

Since its last regular season losing streak, Gotham FC has recorded a clean sheet in the regular season match following five of its six league defeats.

Friday's match is the second of four road matches Gotham FC will play in July. The club will also travel to Portland and Bay FC later this month.

Esther González scored twice in each of her first two regular season road matches against the Utah Royals. She is one of five players in NWSL history, across six instances, to score multiple goals in consecutive regular season road matches against a single opponent. The only player to score multiple goals in three regular season road matches against a single opponent is Sam Kerr, who accomplished the feat against Portland, though not in consecutive matches.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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