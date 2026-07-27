San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Seattle Reign FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC with possession vs. Seattle Reign FC

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC with possession vs. Seattle Reign FC(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (9-6-2, 29 points) fell 2-0 to Seattle Reign FC (6-7-2, 20 points) on Sunday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Ainsley McCammon delivered a lofted ball into the penalty area that found the head of Maddie Mercado, who directed her header into the back of the net for her third goal in as many matches.

The Reign doubled their advantage three minutes later following a corner kick. McCammon's service was headed toward goal before 19-year-old Jordyn Bugg redirected the ball on frame with a second header to make it 2-0.

San Diego continued to push for a response throughout the remainder of the match, outshooting Seattle 22-9 and holding 61% possession. The Wave created several quality chances, but Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey recorded eight saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC travel to Washington D.C. to play the Spirit on Sunday, August 2 at Audi Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on FOX 5/KUSI San Diego.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Forward Melanie Barcenas made her 50th regular season appearance to become the youngest in Club history for San Diego and the second youngest player in the NWSL, after Olivia Moultrie.

Goalkeeper Sandra Paños made her NWSL debut for San Diego in today's match.

Forward Adriana Leon made her first appearance of the 2026 NWLS season.

San Diego attempted 22 shots in this game, the highest total in a single match in the NWSL this season. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:2 Seattle Reign FC

Scoring Summary:

SEA - Mercado (5) (McCammon, 3) 17'

SEA - Bugg (1) (McCammon, 4) 20'

Misconduct Summary:

SEA - McClernon (Caution) 25'

SEA - Mercado (Caution) 45+2'

SD - Corley (Caution) 48'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Paños, D Morroni (Wynalda 83'), D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten, M Gia Corley (Fusco 84'), M Fazer (Godfrey 60'), M Ascanio, F Ludmila, F Byars (Leon 68'), F Barcenas

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Harrison, M Dali, F Portilho

Seattle Reign FC: GK Dickey, D Huerta (Mason 88'), D Bugg, D McClernon, D Brown (Curry 72'), M Meza, M McCammon, M Dahlien, F Menti (James-Turner 84'), F Mercado, F Fishel (Adames 72')

Subs not used: GK Miller, M Fishlock, F Mondesir, F Ward, F Ratcliffe

Stats Summary: SD / SEA

Shots: 22 / 9

Shots on Target: 8 / 5

Saves: 3 / 8

Corners: 7 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 0

Possession: 61% / 39%

Attendance: 10,796

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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