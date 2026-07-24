Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC on Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (9-5-2, 29 points) return to Snapdragon Stadium to host Seattle Reign FC (5-7-2, 17 points) on Sunday, July 26 for the Club's annual Pride Night. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on KUSI San Diego.

San Diego and Seattle have met 13 times in NWSL regular-season play, with the Reign holding a 9-1-3 advantage in the all-time series. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in their most recent league meeting on Aug. 25, 2025, at Lumen Field. Despite the all-time record, the Wave are unbeaten in their last three NWSL matches against Seattle. A victory on Sunday would mark San Diego's first league win over the Reign since March 2024. The Wave enter the weekend with a 4-4-0 home record this season, while Seattle is 2-1-4 on the road in NWSL play.

Last Time Out:

San Diego earned a point on the road with a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current on July 17 at CPKC Stadium. Trinity Byars scored the first brace of her professional career, opening the scoring in the sixth minute before finding a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to help the Wave extend its unbeaten road streak to four matches.

Seattle enters Sunday's match following a 3-2 loss to Gotham FC. Mia Fishel and Maddie Mercado each scored in the first half to give the Reign an early advantage, but Gotham rallied behind two late goals from Esther González, and a 97th minute game-winner by Rose Lavelle.

Players to Watch:

Trinity Byars continued her impressive run of form against Kansas City, recording the first brace of her professional career and moving into the team lead with six goals this season. Her 90th-minute equalizer marked her fourth goal scored in the 90th minute or later this season, the most by any player in a single NWSL regular season.

For Seattle, Mia Fishel and Maddie Mercado scored in the first half against Gotham as 13 of the Reign's 15 goals (86.7%) this season have been scored in the first half of matches. That is on pace to be the highest percentage of goals scored in either half over an NWSL regular season.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC hosts host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, July 26 at Snapdragon Stadium with tickets available for purchase here. The match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on KUSI San Diego.







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