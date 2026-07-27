Disappointing Loss Extends Courage Skid

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

After winning four straight games, the North Carolina Courage have now lost three games in a row after suffering a 4-1 loss to Utah Royals FC in front of a 7,133 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening.

In the highest scoring game in team history, Utah's record improved to 9-4-3 for 30 points. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made a season-high five saves. Royals FC are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 games,

North Carolina's record fell 6-6-3 for 21 points.

"I am deeply disappointed, first and foremost, over the result," said North Carolina Courage Head Coach Mak Lind. "I feel it's a kind of a crazy result if you watch the game. I never really experienced being pretty good in a game but still lose the game 4-1. I had a nice talk with the coach on the opposite side and said, 'Hey, you were so much better.' They just found a way to win, and it doesn't help. I felt this was a day we we could have bounced back and and taken the point to feel like we can go back on the train and try to win games."

Utah opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a goal from team captain defender Kate Del Fava, her first on the season and the third of her career.

Royals FC extended its lead to 2-0 thank to defender Tatum Milazzo who notched her third of the year.

"That one definitely feels good," said Milazzo. "To get a win like that on the road is super exciting and to capitalize on set pieces tonight; we have been working on that. We are just really happy with how this one feels tonight."

The Courage cut the lead to 2-1 in the second half with a 55th minute score from forward Evelyn Ijeh, her fourth of the season.

Utah then extended its lead just 10 minutes later on a goal from forward Mina Tanaka, her fifth of the campaign.

The Royals wrapped up the scoring in extra time on a penalty kick score from forward Cloé Lacasse for her team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Captain Natalie Jacobs played for the first time since North Carolina's March 21 match against Gotham FC, taking the pitch in the 56th minute.

"We got to keep working," Jacobs said. "Obviously, we're not happy when we lose, but I think there were a lot of good moments. We were kind of all over them at moments of the game and just need to capitalize on those times when we have the momentum. Try to start a little faster in the first halves because sometimes when we go down, it's hard to to come back. We just have to build off the things that we can work on and keep pushing.

"I'm so thankful to be back. I've told the girls this, too. They work so hard every day. So when I was out there on the side running around the field trying to come back, it just makes it easier when you see the whole team working hard together. I'm grateful. I'm so thankful for all of our medical staff working with me and just getting back out there was amazing."

"Happy for the captain Natalie Jacobs to be back," agreed Lind "She's important for us with her leadership and a good player. She's back and and ready to go."

Midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson made the first start of her NWSL career and played the entire game.

"I have to say like it's been really easy in terms of settling in," said Parkinson. "I think that's a big merit to the team and the culture and the environment. I think people like Nat (Jacobs), all the leaders in the team, and just the whole team environment, I felt very welcome and at home and that's probably helped to settle in quickly on and off the pitch. I really enjoy this team and playing with this team. The things that we stand for as a team is something that aligns with me. I'm just really excited for the rest of this season and what the future holds."

The 18 year old England National Team player signed with the Courage through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030 on July 1st.

"The way that they approached me and the plan that they had for me was very well thought through," explained Parkinson. "All the staff that I had spoken to, my dad and my agent, that was something that we really again aligned with what they had in mind. The playing style, the way that they like to treat their players and grow their players, especially what they've done with other young players. You see Manaka (Matsukubo) you see Riley (Jackson). I think that was something that I thought as a very big positive and something that I wanted to be a part of.

"Then on top of that, I think the league. Before this, I was playing in Portugal, and it was a great league and I had some great experiences, but I also wanted a new challenge. After playing there for three years, I thought this would be a good next step."

"She was incredible, what a player," added Lind. "Dynamic, can work over big spaces, comfortable on the ball."

North Carolina's next game at home is Friday, July 31st against the Orlando Pride at 8 pm est.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.