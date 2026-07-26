Jacobs returns as Courage lose third straight

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage scores against the Utah Royals

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Evelyn Ijeh of the North Carolina Courage scores against the Utah Royals(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage lost, 4-1, in a hard-fought match against the Utah Royals at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. With the loss, the Courage's record falls to 6W-6L-3D.

The Utah Royals found early success from set pieces, with defenders Kate Del Fava and Tatumn Milazzo finding the back of the net after getting forward in dead-ball situations.

Evelyn Ijeh scored the Courage's lone goal of the match, capitalizing on Shinomi Koyama forcing a turnover on the edge of Utah's box. This goal was Ijeh's fourth of the season.

Mina Tanaka and Cloé Lacasse added two more goals in the second half to seal the game for the Royals.

Next week, the Courage will remain at home to face the Orlando Pride on Friday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Match Notes:

- Natalie Jacobs returned to the pitch for the first time since North Carolina's March 21 match against Gotham FC

- Evelyn Ijeh scored her fourth goal of the season in the 55', assisted by Shinomi Koyama.

- Erica Meg Parkinson made the first start of her NWSL career, playing the full 90'.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Natalie Jacobs - 56'), Maycee Bell (Feli Rauch - 84'), Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Erica Meg Parkinson, Riley Jackson (Chioma Okafor - 90+1'); Ashley Sanchez, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 84'), Ally Schlegel (Lauryn Thompson - 56')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Ivy Younce, Natalia Staude, Carly Wickenheiser

UTA (): Mandy McGlynn; Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava ©; Nuria Rábano, Miyabi Moriya (Kaleigh Riehl - 63'); Ana Tejada (Madison Hammond - 85'), Narumi Miura, Mina Tanaka (Courtney Brown - 78'); Cloé Lacasse, Cece Delzer (Paige Cronin - 63'), Lara Prašnikar (Kiana Palacios - 63')

Subs Not Used: Mia Justus, Alexa Spaanstra, Brecken Mozingo, Kameron Simmonds

Score:

NCC: 1

UTA: 4

Goals:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 55' (S. Koyama)

UTA: K. Del Fava - 6' (N. Rábana), T. Milazzo - 34' (N. Rábana), M. Tinaka - 65' (C. Lacasse), C. Lacasse - 90+4' (PK)

Cautions:

NCC: -

UTA: N. Miura - 20'

Ejections:

NCC: -

UTA: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,133

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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