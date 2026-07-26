Boston Legacy post third shutout in four games, beat KC Current 1-0

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Pawtucket, RI - Boston Legacy FC secured a 1-0 home win on Saturday, splitting the season series with the Kansas City Current 1-1.

Both sides got off to a balanced start, with both sides creating early chances. In the 12', Boston played a ball over the top for striker Aïssata Traoré, who beat her defender in a footrace but was tripped up. Lilly Reale delivered a strong cross from the corner of the 18-yard box at 13' but did not find a target. Boston continued probing for opportunities to switch the field.

At 17', Boston was awarded a corner kick that deflected off Bianca St-Georges and fell to Traoré, who buried a low strike into the back of the net. Kansas City retaliated in the 21', sending a ball over the top to a striker in behind Boston's back line. Casey Murphy came up with a strong save to preserve the home team's lead. Nichelle Prince looked to double the Legacy lead at 22', striking from a good angle at the corner of the six-yard box, but Kansas City's Marisa Jordan dove to make the save.

Through the 35', Boston displayed patience and good ball movement in the attacking third. The Legacy got their last attempt of the half with a 44' Annie Karich strike from distance that went high. In stoppage time, Murphy was called on to deflect a close-range shot that was subsequently sent over the crossbar.

The Current came out of the break looking for their equalizer, attempting a close range shot in the 46' that St-Georges denied. The first stretch of the second half was back-and-forth, with both teams trading possessions up and down the field. In the 62', the Legacy sent a ball over the top to Nichelle Prince, who slipped past goalkeeper Jordan and laid off a cross for Traoré at close range, but the ball was mishit and landed wide.

In the 66', Boston made two substitutions: Ella Stevens on for Traoré and Nicki Hernandez on for Emerson Elgin. The next pair of substitutions came at 85' with Aleigh Gambone and Amanda Allen relieving Sammy Smith and Prince. The Legacy were awarded two corner kicks in the 86' and 87', but both missed their target. At 90+1', Alba Caño whipped a strike at goal but was blocked by a Current defender. The Legacy's last effort came at 91+2' when Jorely Carabali's shot from distance ricocheted off the crossbar before being claimed by Jordan.

Despite playing down a man after Ella Stevens was issued a red card at 90+6', Boston held firm to their lead, banking three points and posting their third shutout in four games.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Bianca St-Georges, Emerson Elgin, Jorelyn Carabali, Annie Karich, Nichelle Prince (C), Lilly Reale, Alba Caño, Barbara Olivieri, Samantha Smith, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Hannah Stambaugh, Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Deja Davis, Nicki Hernandez, Aleigh Gambone, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen, Josefine Hasbo

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 8,939

Shots: Boston Legacy 13, Kansas City Current 9

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, Kansas City Current 4

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 4, Kansas City Current 5

Fouls: Boston Legacy 11, Kansas City Current 6

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Kansas City Current 1

Red Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Kansas City Current 0

Saves: Boston Legacy 4, Kansas City Current 1

UP NEXT

The Legacy are at Denver Summit on August 2, at 9:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM local time. In the last meeting between the two expansion sides, Boston prevailed 3-2 in the club's first ever win.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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