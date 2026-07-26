Reign FC Continues Road Trip against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday
Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Seattle Reign FC continues its three-match road trip on Sunday, July 26, traveling to Snapdragon Stadium to face San Diego Wave FC (2:00 p.m. PT / CBS Sports Network, FOX 13+, 950 KJR AM).
Reign FC (5-7-2, 17 points) enters the match following a 3-2 road loss to Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on July 18. The match was delayed over two hours due to inclement weather. Mia Fishel opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute for her first NWSL goal before Maddie Mercado doubled Seattle's lead eight minutes later off an assist from Maddie Dahlien. Gotham responded in the second half behind an Ester González brace before Rose Lavelle scored the game-winner in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.
San Diego (9-5-2, 29 points) is coming off a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on July 17. Trinity Byars scored both of the Wave's goals, including a second-half equalizer, while Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga each found the net for Kansas City.
Sunday's marks the 14th all-time meeting between Seattle and San Diego across all competitions. The clubs last met on August 29, 2025, playing to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field. Reign FC holds a 9-1-3 advantage in the all-time series and has outscored the Wave 18-7.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: CBS Sports Network
Talent: Jamie Hersch & Ricky Lopez-Espin
Local: FOX 13+
Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah
Images from this story
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Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza vs. San Diego Wave FC
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026
- Boston Legacy post third shutout in four games, beat KC Current 1-0 - Boston Legacy FC
- Reign FC Continues Road Trip against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Takes on Angel City out West - Racing Louisville FC
- Kerr's First Goal Helps Gotham FC to Portland Draw - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
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- Reign FC Falls 3-2 against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium Saturday Afternoon
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