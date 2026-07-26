Reign FC Continues Road Trip against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza vs. San Diego Wave FC

(Seattle Reign FC) Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza vs. San Diego Wave FC(Seattle Reign FC)

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Seattle Reign FC continues its three-match road trip on Sunday, July 26, traveling to Snapdragon Stadium to face San Diego Wave FC (2:00 p.m. PT / CBS Sports Network, FOX 13+, 950 KJR AM).

Reign FC (5-7-2, 17 points) enters the match following a 3-2 road loss to Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on July 18. The match was delayed over two hours due to inclement weather. Mia Fishel opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute for her first NWSL goal before Maddie Mercado doubled Seattle's lead eight minutes later off an assist from Maddie Dahlien. Gotham responded in the second half behind an Ester González brace before Rose Lavelle scored the game-winner in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

San Diego (9-5-2, 29 points) is coming off a 2-2 draw against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on July 17. Trinity Byars scored both of the Wave's goals, including a second-half equalizer, while Croix Bethune and Temwa Chawinga each found the net for Kansas City.

Sunday's marks the 14th all-time meeting between Seattle and San Diego across all competitions. The clubs last met on August 29, 2025, playing to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field. Reign FC holds a 9-1-3 advantage in the all-time series and has outscored the Wave 18-7.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: CBS Sports Network

Talent: Jamie Hersch & Ricky Lopez-Espin

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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