NC Courage Host Utah Royals in Saturday Night Match Up

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Utah Royals for the Peanuts: A Christmas in July Special match on Saturday, July 25, at 7:45 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available here.

Saturday's match will be a part of the 2026 edition of Courageously Cool Summer, featuring multiple ways for fans to stay cool during the North Carolina summers. More information on the program can be found here.

The Courage are currently eighth in the NWSL standings with 21 points and a 6W-5L-3D record, while the Royals are placed fifth with 27 points and an 8W-4L-3D record.

Ashley Sanchez is the Courage's top scorer, securing nine of the team's 20 goals so far this season. With 27 chances created and one assist, Riley Jackson has been the primary creator for the Courage. Additionally, Ryan Williams and Shinomi Koyama have been pivotal playmakers, with 21 and 22 chances created, respectively, and each with three assists.

Erica Meg Parkinson made her NWSL debut with the Courage in last weekend's match against Bay FC as a halftime substitute, providing a spark off the bench in the match.

For the Royals, Cloé Lacasse has been at the center of the team's attack this season, scoring five of the team's 21 goals. Lacasse has also been one of the primary creators for the team, with 31 chances created and three assists. Cece Delzer has also been a central creative agent, with 22 chances created and two assists.

Center back Kate Del Fava has been instrumental to the Royals' defense, holding down the backline to help shut out the Orlando Pride the previous weekend. Del Fava has been a major asset to the Royals' defense, and was awarded Amazon Prime Best XI honors in May 2026.

The Utah roster features a few familiar faces in Courage Country, including former Courage midfielder Narumi Miura. Narumi scored the lone goal for the Royals in their previous match against the Orlando Pride, bringing the Royals to a 1-0 victory.

The Details

What They'll Wear:

Courage - Field: Believe (pink) - GK: Light Purple

Royals - Field: Great Salt Lake (blue) - GK: Green

2026 Records:

Courage - 6W-5L-3D (8th, 21 points)

Royals - 8W-4L-3D (5th, 27 points)

Courage v. Royals (Regular Season): 4W-2L-4D

Last time out:

Courage - 3-0 loss, at Bay FC

Royals - 1-0 win, vs Orlando Pride

Up Next: The Courage will host the Orlando Pride at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park for Spiderman Night on Friday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match are available here. The match will be streamed on Prime Video.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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