Linda Ullmark's Stoppage-Time Winner Lifts Houston Dash to Victory

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Linda Ullmark scored the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on Friday evening at Shell Energy Stadium. The rookie's second goal of the season marked Houston's third stoppage-time game-winning goal of the campaign and the 10th goal scored by a Dash rookie in 2026. To date, Dash rookies have scored half of the 20 goals scored by rookies in league play this year.

Houston broke the deadlock in the opening moments of second-half stoppage time as Ullmark turned inside the box and fired a shot into the near post for her second goal of the season. Defender Avery Patterson tallied her first assist of the season on the play and this was Houston's third stoppage-time game-winning goal of the year.

Houston created its first opportunity of the evening in the eighth minute when rookie forward Kate Faasse found space inside the box, but her left-footed effort rolled just wide of the post.

The Dash continued to apply pressure minutes later with back-to-back chances in the final third. Forward Kat Rader was first to threaten with an effort that narrowly missed the right post before Ullmark nearly opened the scoring with a shot from the left side of the box that also finished just wide.

Dash captain Jane Campbell was called into action in the 28th minute, making a save to deny Caroline Conti's long-range effort after the Bay FC midfielder found space just outside the penalty area. Campbell finished with seven saves and helped Houston earn its fourth clean sheet of the season.

Houston generated another dangerous opportunity moments later after Rader carried the ball down the right flank before finding Patterson. The North Carolina product quickly played the ball to Ullmark, whose effort from inside the box was deflected by Bay's backline.

Forward Kiki Van Zanten threatened in the 42nd minute after collecting the ball following a throw-in. The midfielder dribbled past the Bay FC backline before her effort from the top of the box finished just over the crossbar.

Defender Leah Klenke made a crucial block to deny Karlie Lema's effort inside the box, preserving the scoreless scoreline. Klenke currently leads all 2026 NWSL rookies in minutes played and she led the team with seven clearances tonight against Bay.

Houston threatened early in the second half as Van Zanten created the Dash's first opportunity after the restart in the 47th minute, but her effort was saved by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Bay FC responded moments later as Alex Pfeiffer tested Campbell with a shot from the left side of the box, but the Dash captain was well positioned to make the save.

Ullmark made a key defensive play in the 56th minute, tracking back to challenge Maddie Moreau to knock the ball out of play before the Bay FC forward could get a shot off. Moments later, Ullmark tested Bay FC's defense again, but her effort was blocked by Silkowitz. Van Zanten followed with a shot from distance seconds later, though the attempt went over the crossbar.

Campbell came up big in the 60th minute, denying Conti's right-footed effort from outside the box. The Dash captain forced another stop moments later, saving Alex Pfeiffer's shot from distance.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam nearly found the breakthrough in the 85th minute after collecting a rebound outside the box. The Austrian international's shot rattled between both posts but did not cross the goal line, keeping the score level.

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Houston Dash (5-7-4; 19 pts) 1-0 Bay FC (5-7-3; 18 pts)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 16

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 7,270

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dash

0 1 1

Bay FC

0 0 0

HOU: Linda Ullmark 2 (Avery Patterson 1) 90+1

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell, Allysha Chapman (Lisa Boattin 83'), Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen (Malia Berkely 83'), Avery Patterson, Maggie Graham, Kate Faasse (Sophie Schmidt 75'), Danielle Colaprico (Sarah Puntigam 75'), Linda Ullmark, Kat Rader, Kiki Van Zanten (Clarissa Larisey 67')

Unused Substitutes: Hillary Beall, Caroline DeLisle

Bay FC: Jordan Silkowitz, Maddie Moreau, Brooklyn Courtnall, Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins (Kelli Hubly 93'), Hannah Bebar, Claire Hutton, Alex Pfeiffer (Keira Barry 65'), Kennedy Fuller (Joelle Anderson 82'), Caroline Conti (Dorian Bailey 82'), Karlie Lema (Cristina Girelli 65')

Unused Substitutes: Camryn Miller, Heather Gilchrist, Onyeka Gamero, Emmie Allen

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Avery Patterson (caution; foul) 39'

BFC: Caroline Conti (caution; foul) 66'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant: Jennifer Garner

Assistant: Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Laadi Issaka

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Weather: 89 degrees, sunny







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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