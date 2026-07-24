Portland Thorns Transfer Forward Alexa Spaanstra to Utah Royals FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has agreed to transfer forward Alexa Spaanstra to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $25,000 in intra-league transfer fee funds and up to $7,500 in conditional add-ons.

Spaanstra joined the Thorns in August 2024 via a trade with Kansas City Current and helped the Thorns clinch a spot in the 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals, tallying a goal and an assist in the competition. In league play, Spaanstra recorded two assists for Portland which included the game-winning assist at Angel City FC (0-2) to secure a 2025 NWSL Playoff berth. Spaanstra made 33 appearances for Portland across all competitions.

The Portland Thorns are grateful for Spaanstra's contributions to the Club and wish her the best as she continues this next chapter of her career.







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