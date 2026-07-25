Bay FC Suffer Heartbreaker in Houston, Falls, 1-0, At 2026 Halfway Point

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







HOUSTON - Bay FC fell 1-0 Friday night in a heartbreaking defeat to the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium. 90 minutes of scoreless football was dictated by defense until an unlucky deflection saw the winner cross the line for the hosts in second half stoppage time, ending Bay FC's unbeaten streak at three matches. The match puts Bay FC at the halfway point of its 2026 season schedule, with 15 matches played and 15 to go.

"Obviously really disappointed and really frustrated with the result tonight," said head coach Emma Coates. "Felt like the goal kind of came against the run of play, and that we conceded so late hurts, but we dust ourselves off and have another game to prepare for mid-week."

Early pressure from Houston pinned Bay FC back in its own box to open the contest. But a compact defensive shape kept opportunities from reaching goal. Bay FC broke the Dash press and nearly netted the game's opening score moments later as midfielder Kennedy Fuller came inches from her second score with Bay FC. A quick-arriving combination in the middle of the pitch put the ball at her feet with space, but a shot from distance rattled the left post.

Houston threatened to break the deadlock on a pair of set piece opportunities late in the first half. Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz continued her run of stellar form with a pair of strong saves, keeping a headed ball at goal out with a leaping effort in the 37th minute before sending a slow roller through traffic away with a diving effort a moment later. Silkowitz finished the match with seven saves, staying high in the league leaderboard among goalkeepers.

A dangerous moment up top for Bay FC nearly sent the club into the halftime break with a goal. A deflected cross from the left fell to forward Karlie Lema in front of goal, but the Cal product saw her effort blocked from point blank range. The rebound cycled around to midfielder Caroline Conti on the right, but her cross into traffic squeaked through untouched and out of play.

Bay FC weathered another spell of Houston pressure as the match approached the hour mark. Service from the right was headed away by defender Brooklyn Courtnall as Bay FC moved numbers behind the ball. The rebound fell to a Dash attacker, but midfielder Claire Hutton closed the window to block the ensuing shot. Bay FC got out on the break after dispelling the threat, putting the ball at the feet of m, but saw her shot kept out by a stellar diving effort from Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Second half changes helped Bay FC hold possession higher up the pitch as time ticked down. Forwards Keira Barry and Cristiana Girelli each tested Houston's backline in the final half hour, but saw their efforts neutralized as defense continued to dictate the day. Hutton tested Campbell's hands in the 84th minute, but saw her effort saved by Campbell between the sticks.

Houston netted the winner as second half stoppage time began. Bay FC again put numbers behind the ball to preserve its clean sheet, but a shot from distance by forward Linda Ullmark took an unlucky deflection into goal for the game winner.

Bay FC continues a busy stretch of three matches in eight days back home Wednesday as defending NWSL champion Gotham FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+ and CBS Sports Network. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, and the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive poster as the club celebrates Hip Hop Hight with matchday activities and performances by Bay Area artists.

Houston Dash v Bay FC

July 24, 2026

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Kickoff: 5:08 p.m. PT / 7:08 p.m. CT

Weather: 90 degrees, clear

Attendance: 7,270

Discipline

HOU - Patterson (caution) 39'

BAY - Conti (caution) 66'

HOU - Larisey (caution) 90+5'

Scoring Summary

HOU - Ullmark (Patterson) 90+1'

Goals

1 2 F

Houston Dash

0 1 1

Bay FC

0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Houston Dash: Campbell (C), Chapman (Boattin 83'), Nielsen, Klenke, Patterson (Berkely 83'), Graham, Rader, Colaprico (Puntigam 75'), Ullmark, Faasse (Schmidt 75'), Van Zanten (Larisey 65')

Unused Substitutes: DeLisle, Beall

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau, Courtnall, Cometti, Collins (C) (Hubly 90+3'), Bebar, Hutton, Fuller (Bailey 82'), Conti (Anderson 82'), Lema (Girelli 65'), Pfeiffer (Barry 65')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Allen, Gilchrist, Gamero







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.