Chicago Stars FC Falls to the Orlando Pride, 1-0

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell to the Orlando Pride 1-0 after a late goal at Inter.Co Stadium on Friday evening. Katie Atkinson led the Stars with a new season-high of 10 saves against the Pride.

Match Notes:

Sam Staab reached the 5,000-minute milestone in a Stars jersey.

Katie Atkinson set a new season-high with 10 saves.

Elise Evans made her professional debut with Chicago after signing with the Stars in January.

Tessa Dellarose saw action for the first time since sustaining an injury during Chicago's home match against Portland on May 3.

Julia Grosso saw action for the first time since May 31 after sustaining a head injury during the Stars home match against the San Deigo Wave.

How it Happened

After the first half, both teams were held scoreless. Katie Atkinson tied her season high of eight saves by halftime, including saving a penalty kick from Marta in the 43rd minute.

The Stars continued to hold off the Pride, but Julia Doyle found the back of the net in the 88th minute. 88th minute to earn the win for Orlando.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC visits Racing Louisville on August 1 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

ORL 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

CHI:

ORL: 88' Julie Doyle (Dyke)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 94' Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card)

ORL: 93' Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Nádia Gomes, Aaliyah Farmer (62' Micayla Johnson), Sam Staab (83' Elise Evans), Jenna Bike (45' Kathrin Hendrich), Maitane, Tessa Dellarose (62' Julia Grosso), Brianna Pinto, Manaka Hayashi, Jameese Joseph, Ivonne Chacón (45' Leila Ouahabi)

ORL: Anna Moorhouse, Oihane Hernández (61' Hailie Mace), Zara Chavoshi, Kerry Abello (61' Rafaelle), Cori Dyke, Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon, Solai Washington (61' Nicole Payne), Jacqueline Ovalle, Angelina, Marta (70' Julie Doyle)

-Chicago Stars FC-







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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