Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (4-11-0, 12 pts) will head south to take on Orlando Pride (6-8-2, 20 pts) for the second time this season on Friday, July 18. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Victory+. The Stars will look to get back in the win column, while Orlando will look for their first win since July 10.

Where to Watch

Stream: Victory+

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell 2-0 to Angel City at Martin Stadium on Saturday, July 18. ORL: Orlando fell 1-0 to Utah at America First Field on Saturday, July 18.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players across the league left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 15 matches. After week 13, Staab leads the league in clearances (98) and ranks sixth in the league for touches (1136) and passes (866). Additionally, forward Jordyn Huitema is fourth in the league with 36 aerial duels won. The forward also leads Chicago with four goals while Ryan Connaughton leads with two assists.

Jordyn Huitema Placed on SEI: Chicago Stars FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been placed on the NWSL season-ending-injury list after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left leg. Huitema will undergo surgery and begin her recovery process. Huitema sustained the injury during the Chicago Stars' match against Angel City FC on July 18.

Here's the History: Chicago leads the series history 13-9-2 dating back to Orlando's inaugural season in 2016. The Stars will be looking to even the score this weekend after Chicago fell 3-0 to the Pride at Martin Stadium on March 25.

Fresh Faces: Chicago's latest addition to the backline Leila Ouahabi, made her NWSL debut in the 84th minute on Saturday, July 18 against Angel City FC. Ouahabi signed with the Stars in June from Manchester City, where she won the WSL title and FA Cup, bringing the club its first league title in 10 years.

On July 9, the Stars announced the club acquired German midfielder Anna Gasper from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Stars signed Gasper through the 2027 NWSL season with a mutual option for 2028.

Gasper joins the Stars after winning four consecutive league titles with Benfica in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino, the top women's league in Portugal, and competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Gasper made 14 UWCL appearances and 28 league appearances since 2023 with Benfica. Her accolades in Portugal include the Taça de Portugal (2023-24), Taça da Liga (2022-23, 2023-24), and Supertaça de Portugal (2023), while her career total spans over 140 appearances with 16 goals.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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