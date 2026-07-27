Storylines: Royals V. Spirit: a Home Test against the League Leaders

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







All eyes will be on America First Field this Wednesday, July 29 as Utah Royals FC welcome star forward Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit to the Wasatch Front. The midweek matchup will mark the Royals second of three matches played in a congested nine day period. Following the exciting 4-1 victory over the weekend, the home side will look to continue its dominance in front of the home crowd.

This edition of storylines will dive into how the Royals have continued to break records in its strongest season in club history, the squad's impressive ability to work as a unit and URFC's history with the dominant Washington side.

Working as a Unit, Finding Success

Since dropping two matches in its return to NWSL play following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, URFC has bounced-back, winning two consecutive matches to regain the strong form showcased during the first half of the season. While the Royals may not have what is considered as one "big-name" player like opposing squads, the home side has pointed out the importance of every single player on its roster who have worked tirelessly and as one to boost the Royals in its record breaking season towards the top of the NWSL standings.

While the Royals have key attacking pieces on its roster like, Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse and Japanese star Mina Tanaka the squad boasts an impressive nine different goal scorers thus far in 2026, making URFC a difficult team to plan against as any one player from any position can break through to find the back of the net.

Utah's road match against the North Carolina Courage last Saturday, July 25th was the perfect example of this, with four set-piece goals (including penalties) scored by four different players across three different positions. Captain Kate Del Fava opened up the scoring with fellow defender Tatumn Milazzo netting the game winning goal just 18 minutes later, bringing both center backs onto the score sheet in the same match for the first time. While Del Fava earned her first goal in over two years, Milazzo now has a career high three goals in a season.

Along with the defenders showcasing brilliance on both ends of the pitch was Tanaka who netted her fifth goal of the season, bringing the Japanese international to an impressive ninth goal contribution of the season (5 goals, 4 assists) to tie Amy Rodriguez (2019) for third in club history. The midfielder continues to bring creativity and high-quality scoring abilities to the pitch, making her a threat to any opposition's defense.

The Utah Royals offensive power can not be explained without the impact of Lacasse who's stoppage time penalty against the Courage helped to lift the Royals to its 4-1 victory and brought the forward to sole ownership of URFC's 2026 Golden Boot race with six goals and four assists. The veteran brings a speed and fierce presence to the pitch that not only lifts herself but the whole team in earning results. Lacasses' 10 goal contributions this season have now brought her equal with the Utah Royals single-season club record set by Christen Press in 2019, with 14 matches left in 2026, the Canadian has ample time to write herself further into Utah's history books.

While the Royals attack has been explosive this season, the work of its backline led by goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been key in keeping the squad in matches. With five massive saves on Saturday, McGlynn has continued to showcase her high level ability to read the game and remains a force between the posts with 24 saves and four clean sheets on the season. The veteran keeper will need to continue to work seamlessly with her backline in order to earn a result against the explosive attack of Washington on Wednesday.

Taking on Top Ranked Washington Spirit

As the Royals gear up to take on league-leading Washington Spirit on Wednesday night it is imperative to look back at the squad's history with the visiting side since its return to Utah in 2024. While the Royals overall record of 1-2-2 (W-L-T) against the Spirit looks to favor the visitors, URFC has remained unbeaten in three straight meetings with Washington, taking one victory and two draws.

Most recently, the Royals traveled to Audi Field on March 25, 2026 earning a 1-1 draw. While URFC fell behind in the 18th minute, the visitors refused to quit, continuing to pressure on and off the ball in search of a goal. With a belief that never wavered, Tanaka, fresh off an AFC Asian Cup win, netted the equalizer in the 84th minute to help the squad earn a point in what many consider to be one of the most difficult road environments in the NWSL; Washington's home stadium.

The Spirit have continued to be a force in the league, with many goal scoring threats on its roster like Italian forward Sofia Cantore who has four goals and one assist on the season. One main attacking threat the Royals will face on Wednesday is USWNT standout Trinity Rodman. The 24-year-old forward is a force in the offensive third, having used her speed and impressive footwork to net seven goals and five assists thus far in 2026. URFC's backline will need to work cohesively to thwart any attacks by Rodman in order to keep her off the scoresheet.

While the visitors have the attacking power of Rodman, URFC has proven itself as a squad that can exploit opposing defenses and go toe-to-toe with any squad in the NWSL. The key for the Royals in a game where it will undoubtedly see immense pressure, is to get on the scoresheet first. While the home side boasts an impressive 9-2-0 (W-T-L) record when doing so, Washington has yet to lose a match when scoring first earning a 10-0-1 record. Drawing first blood will be an important momentum boost for the home side in its hopes for a victory on Wednesday.

The midweek home matchup against the first-place Washington Spirit is scheduled to kickoff at 7 PM MT with tickets still available for purchase. Following Wednesday's match, URFC remain at America First Field for a second consecutive match, welcoming Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns on Sunday, August 2nd. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM MT with tickets for both matches are available for purchase here.

URFC Next Home Match: 7/29 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Washington Spirit at home. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match at America First Field!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2026

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