North Carolina Courage Sign Norwegian Midfielder Vilde Bøe Risa

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed Norwegian National Team midfielder Vilde Bøe Risa (Vill-deh Bo-ah REE-seh) through the 2028 NWSL season. Bøe Risa has arrived in North Carolina and is available for selection for the Courage's match against the Orlando Pride on Friday, July 31.

Bøe Risa joins the Courage as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Atlético Madrid, where she spent the last three seasons. The midfielder has 95 caps for Norway since debuting for the senior team in 2016.

During the 2025-26 season, Bøe Risa made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and adding four assists. In the UEFA Women's Champions League, Bøe Risa scored two goals in 10 appearances during the season.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Courage and move to the NWSL. From the start of my conversations with the team, this felt like the right move for me. The NWSL has a different style than the leagues I have played in before, so it is exciting to try something new. I can't wait to get started and win some trophies with this club," Bøe Risa said.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Vilde to the North Carolina Courage. From the very beginning of our conversations, it was clear that she embodies the qualities we value most. Not only her technical ability and experience, but her intelligence, humility and relentless desire to improve.

"Vilde is a player who makes others around her better. She understands the rhythm of the game, she connects every phase of play, and she has consistently demonstrated the leadership and professionalism that drives teams.

"As we continue building this team, we want players who raise the standards of our environment every single day. We believe Vilde will have that impact, both on the pitch and within our culture.

"We're excited to welcome her and her family to North Carolina and can't wait to see the influence she'll have on this club in the years ahead," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Bøe Risa made 111 appearances and scored 13 goals for Atletico Madrid across her three seasons with the club. Before joining the Spanish club, Bøe Risa spent two seasons with the WSL's Manchester United, where she helped the Red Devils to back-to-back top five finishes in the league. Across her time in England and Spain, Bøe Risa made 155 appearances and scored 21 goals.

The 31-year-old started her professional career with Arna-Bjørnar in Norway, before moving to Göteborg (now known as BK Häcken) in Sweden, where she won the Damallsvenskan in 2020. She then briefly returned to Norway for a one-year stint with Sandviken before her move to England.

On the international stage, Bøe Risa has represented Norway at two Euros and two World Cups, making 15 appearances and recording five assists across the competitions.

With Bøe Risa's signing, the Courage have 27 players under contract, with 25 active and two on the Season-Ending Injury list. Bøe Risa will utilize an international roster spot.

Transaction: The Courage sign free-agent midfielder Vilde Bøe Risa through the 2028 NWSL season.

Name: Vilde Bøe Risa

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth (Age): July 13, 1995 (31)

Hometown: Bergen, Norway

Last Club: Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Jersey Number: 26







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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