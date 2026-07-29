Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Activated from Maternity Leave, Will be Available For selection today vs. Gotham FC

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that the club has activated defender Abby Dahlkemper from maternity leave, marking a return to the club's roster for the Bay Area native. Dahlkemper will be available for selection for today's match vs. Gotham FC.

"We're delighted to welcome Abby back onto the active roster," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "Abby has worked incredibly hard throughout her recovery, and the commitment she has shown to return speaks volumes about her professionalism and determination. She brings a wealth of experience, leadership and quality to our back line, and we're excited to have her available again. We're looking forward to the impact she can make as we head into this business end of the season."

Dahlkemper announced her pregnancy in September 2025 before welcoming her child this past February. The Menlo Park native joined Bay FC in August 2024 and guided the club's surge to a playoff berth late in its inaugural season. In 2025, she played every minute for the club ahead of the midseason international break.

The 12-year veteran is a two-time NWSL champion, four-time NWSL Shield winner and 2017 NWSL Defender of the Year, featuring for the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage and San Diego Wave FC, and for the U.S. Women's National team as it claimed the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title and Olympic Bronze in 2021 in Tokyo.

Her return continues a tremendous and well-celebrated season for mothers in the NWSL. Across the league in 2026, Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Wilson, Kansas City Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo, Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie, and Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan each returned from maternity leave earlier this season, helping their respective clubs earn results on the pitch.

Bay FC continues a busy stretch of three matches in eight days this week, returning home to host defending NWSL champion Gotham FC tonight before Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area Saturday, August 1. Tickets for both contests remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







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