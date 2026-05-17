NC Courage Sell out Back-To-Back Matches for First Time in Club History

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Ally Schlegel of the North Carolina Courage celebrates after scoring

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Ally Schlegel of the North Carolina Courage celebrates after scoring(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage beat the Chicago Stars 4-0 in front of a sold-out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, marking the first back-to-back sell-outs in club history. The announced attendance of 10,023 also marks the fifth-largest crowd in club history and follows up a crowd of 10,031 at the previous match on May 2.

Despite some good looks for the Courage throughout the first half, the match went scoreless into the break. Evelyn Ijeh broke the deadlock in the 47' with her first goal in a Courage shirt, heading home a cross from Ashley Sanchez on the left wing.

Sanchez doubled the Courage's advantage in the 61', finishing off a scrappy chance in the box after Ijeh kept the play alive in a dangerous area. The goal was Sanchez's sixth of the season, setting a new career high for the Courage midfielder.

Ally Schlegel bagged a third for the Courage in the 65' connected on a cross-box pass from Manaka Matsukubo to score her first goal in a Courage jersey against her former team. Manaka would put icing on the cake, threading a low shot into corner netting off an assist from Shinomi Koyama late for her fourth goal of the season.

Match Notes:

- Saturday marked the first time in Courage history that the club sold out back-to-back matches. The announced attendance of 10,023 also ranked fifth-highest in club history.

- Evelyn Ijeh scored her first NWSL goal since joining the Courage during the offseason via a transfer from Italian club AC Milan.

- Ashley Sanchez scored her career-high and team-leading sixth goal of the season.

- Ally Schlegel's goal against her former team was her first in a Courage jersey since joining the team in the offseason as a free agent.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Sydney Schmidt - 90+1'), Natalia Staude, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Manaka Matsukubo (Olivia Wingate - 90+1'); Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce - 79'), Evelyn Ijeh (Carly Wickenheiser - 73'), Chioma Okafor (Ally Schlegel - 46')

Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Cameron Brooks, Cortnee Vine, Oli Peña

CHI (3-5-2): Alyssa Naeher © (Halle Mackiewicz - 20'), Aaliyah Farmer (Leilanni Nesbeth - 70'), Kathrin Hendrich, Sam Staab; Nadia Gomes, Manaka Hayashi, Brianna Pinto, Julia Grosso (Jameese Joseph - 76'), Jenna Bike (Micayla Johnson - 46'); Ryan Gareis (Mallory Swanson - 76'), Jordyn Huitema

Subs Not Used: Ivonne Chacon, Elise Evans, Maitane Lopez

Score:

NCC: 4

CHI: 0

Goals:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 47' (A. Sanchez), A. Sanchez - 61', A. Schlegel - 65' (Manaka M.); Manaka M. - 87' (Shinomi K.)

CHI: -

Cautions:

NCC: -

CHI: J. Huitema - 6', M. Hyashi - 54'

Ejections:

NCC: -

CHI: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 10,023

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