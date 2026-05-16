Tune In: Orlando Pride at Denver Summit on Victory+

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: DICK'S Sporting Goods Stadium, Commerce City, CO

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

The Story:

The upcoming match marks the first-ever match the Pride will have played in Colorado. On the heels of playing expansion side Boston Legacy, the Pride are now 16-7-7 against NWSL expansion teams since 2022.

Forward Marta scored her first goal of the season during the Pride's match in Boston. The goal, coming from the penalty spot, was the 15th penalty of her Pride career, setting a new NWSL record for most penalties converted, passing Lo'eau LaBonta and Megan Rapinoe for the mark.

The match in Denver marks the second match of a demanding 15-day road stretch for the Pride, following Tuesday's 2-1 loss in Boston. Following the match in Denver, the team will travel to San Diego to face the Wave on May 24.

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, Boston Legacy 2 (5/13/26, Gillette Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marta; Aleigh Gambone, Amanda Gutierres

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Summit's Last Match: Denver Summit 4, Houston Dash 1 (5/9/26, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Janine Sonis (2), Natasha Flint, Delanie Sheehan; Maggie Graham

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave

Date & Time: Sunday, May 24, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif

Broadcast: Victory+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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