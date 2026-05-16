What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Expansion Side Denver Summit on the Road

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Denver Summit

When: Saturday, May 16th, 8:45 p.m. ET

Where: DICK'S Sporting Goods Stadium, Commerce City, CO

TV: ION

As the Pride play the Summit in Denver, here are five things to watch for:

Rocky Mountain Rematch

The Pride are seeking to reassert their dominance against newly welcomed NWSL teams after Denver and Orlando played to a draw in their first-ever meeting in March. Despite Orlando's historically strong record against NWSL newcomers-winning 12 of 22 all-time matchups and dropping only three-the 2026 expansion sides have proven resilient in their inaugural campaigns with Denver earning a 1-1 draw in the last match and Boston defeating the Pride on Tuesday.

Goals Galore

The Pride continue to establish themselves as one of the league's most dangerous early-scoring teams, tallying their eighth first-half goal of the season when Marta converted from the spot against Boston. That total is tied for the most in the NWSL, and Orlando has found the back of the net in eight of its nine matches-trailing only Portland in matches with at least one goal scored this season.

Leading From the Front

Orlando enters the Denver match looking to rebound from a rare setback after falling 2-1 at Boston despite scoring first. The defeat marked the end of an extraordinary streak of 45 consecutive matches across all competitions in which the Pride avoided losing after holding a lead-a run that included 39 victories and six draws dating back to October 2023.

Familiar Faces

The matchup with Denver brings a reunion with former Pride standouts Carson Pickett and Ally Brazier, both integral contributors to Orlando's 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship-winning campaign. Pickett, across two stints with the Club, made 68 appearances with four goals and four assists, while Brazier recorded 69 appearances, seven goals, and four assists during her time in purple.

The Penalty Queen

Marta continues to etch her name deeper into league history, converting her 15th career penalty in the midweek match at Boston. The finish extended her record streak to 12 consecutive successful penalties, surpassing Ashley Hatch for the longest such run in NWSL history. Her precision from the spot-five to the right, four to the left, and three down the middle during this streak-underscores her reliability in decisive moments.







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