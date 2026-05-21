Utah Royals Continue Historic Run Ahead of First Clash against Denver

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







After extending its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville FC last Sunday, Utah Royals FC (6-2-2, 20 pts., 3rd NWSL) remain at America First Field looking to continue its historic run against expansion side Denver Summit FC (3-3-3, 12 pts., 8th NWSL) on Saturday afternoon.

Currently sitting third in the NWSL standings, the Royals will enter their final home match before the international break with momentum continuing to build behind standout performances from forward Mina Tanaka and one of the league's most unprecedented runs. Meanwhile, Denver arrives in Utah for the first-ever meeting between the two clubs after quickly becoming one of the NWSL's biggest storylines during its inaugural season.

Tanaka Continues to Deliver

Forward Mina Tanaka has consistently stepped up in Utah's biggest moments throughout the 2026 season, becoming one of the driving forces behind the Royals' rise near the top of the NWSL standings. In four of Utah's six wins this year, Tanaka has contributed either a game-winning goal or game-winning assist, proving herself as one of the club's most reliable attacking threats.

Most recently, Tanaka delivered the decisive moment in Utah's 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville FC last Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute off an assist from forward Cece Delzer to restore Utah's lead and secure all three points. Her ability to create timely moments has become a defining part of Utah's success during its eight-match unbeaten run.

Beyond her impact this season, Tanaka is climbing the Royals' record books. The Japanese international is now tied with forward Christen Press, who was with the club during its first iteration, for the second-most goals in club history with nine, further cementing herself as one of the most influential attacking players to wear the crest.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, Utah will once again look to Tanaka to spark the attack as the Royals attempt to extend their momentum before the international break.

First-Ever Matchup Against the Summit

Saturday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between Utah Royals FC and expansion side Denver Summit FC, introducing a brand-new regional matchup between the two clubs. While Denver is still in its inaugural NWSL season, the club has already become one of the league's biggest storylines both on and off the field.

Denver Summit FC officially joined the NWSL as the league's 16th franchise ahead of the 2026 season after years of grassroots efforts to bring professional women's soccer to Colorado. The club quickly captured national attention with its home opener, drawing a league-record crowd of 63,004 fans at Empower Field at Mile High. The opener was a moment that showcased the growing support for women's soccer in the region.

Unlike many expansion clubs in previous years, Denver built its inaugural roster without the benefit of an expansion draft, instead relying heavily on free agency and international signings to establish its squad. The approach has already produced promising results, with attacking players like Natasha Flint emerging as key contributors early in the season.

With no previous history between the two clubs, Saturday presents an opportunity for both teams to establish the foundation of what could become a growing rivalry. For Utah, the match offers another chance to continue its historic season against one of the leagues' newest and most intriguing franchises.

Looking Ahead

With momentum continuing to build and history already being made throughout the 2026 season, the Royals now have another opportunity to extend its monumental streak before the international break. This Saturday's matchup against the Summit will not only mark the first meeting between the two clubs, but another chance for Utah to continue to establish itself as one of the NWSL's top teams.

Utah will host Denver Summit FC at American First Field on May 23 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 5/23 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Denver Summit in the first ever edition of the Continental Divide Rivalry! Join us at America First Field at 4:30 p.m. MT. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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