Player Spotlight: Mina Tanaka Delivers Again in Utah's Eighth Straight Unbeaten Match

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







On a rainy evening at America First Field, Mina Tanaka once again delivered in a decisive moment, scoring the match-winning goal in Utah Royals FC's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville FC in front of 6,514 fans.

With the match tied late in the second half after Louisville snapped Utah's remarkable 536-minute shutout streak, the Japanese international helped the Royals immediately respond. In the 77th minute, substitute forward Cece Delzer dribbled past two defenders inside the penalty area before delivering a dangerous ball centrally to Tanaka, who calmly powered her finish into the back of the net to restore Utah's lead.

The goal not only secured Utah's sixth win of the season, already matching the club's entire 2025 win total with 20 matches still remaining, but also moved Tanaka into a tie for second-most goals in Utah Royals FC history alongside Christen Press with nine goals.

Tanaka remained dangerous throughout the night, nearly opening the scoring in the fifth minute when she connected on a header inside the box that narrowly sailed over the crossbar. Her movement, composure, and ability to combine in the attack helped Utah control possession for long stretches, with the Royals finishing the night holding a dominant 65 percent of possession and outshooting Louisville 18-8.

The victory also continued Utah's strong form when playing from ahead. The Royals improved to 4-1-0 when leading at halftime this season, while Louisville fell to 0-3-0 when trailing at the break.

Defensively, Utah continued to make history despite conceding for the first time since March 28. Veteran defender Kate Del Fava played every minute once again, extending her consecutive games played streak to 108 matches, the second-longest streak in league history, surpassing Racing Louisville defender Lauren Milliet.

With Utah now unbeaten in eight consecutive matches and sitting second in the NWSL standings, Tanaka's leadership and finishing ability continue to be one of the driving forces behind the club's historic start to the 2026 campaign.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 18, 2026

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